Gulfport, MS

Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old boy

By Erika Bibbs
 3 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has cancelled the Amber Alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, Wednesday, August 24.

He has been located and is safe.

Investigators said he was accompanied by Charles Allan Tidwell on Tuesday, August 23.

Any inquiries should be directed to the Gulfport Police Department.

