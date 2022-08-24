Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old boy

A juvenile has been arrested for the attempted murder of an adult after a report that a physical altercation occurred in the city limits of Picayune. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were sent to 1000 South Beech Street on Aug. 22, at about 10:00 p.m. in reference to a physical altercation where someone was possibly shot.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO