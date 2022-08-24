Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old boy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has cancelled the Amber Alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, Wednesday, August 24.
He has been located and is safe.
Investigators said he was accompanied by Charles Allan Tidwell on Tuesday, August 23.
