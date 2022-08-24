ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

John Skuba
3d ago

Fighting and dying for evil is the worst thing a man can do. For he loses two lives from the battle, his worldly existence and his spiritual existence. These Russian soldiers are waking up to realize that they are being manipulated and used for greed and power. Putin's loyalist targeted Ukraine for its industrial output, its oil and gas reserves, and its natural earth metals. The Communist, loyalist wanted control of this wealth, and the thug army of invaders were sent to steal and confiscate it. This war is an example of the lustfulness for possessions and control of land and assets of one culture over another. The Russians are modern day pirates that have an ideology of pro-murder and pro-destruction ethics, and for this reason, they need forever economical sanctions unleashed upon them. Sanctions that continue from generation to generation for the penalty for their aggression and the safety of humanity. Dying for an evil scheme is the worst decision a man can make.

R RSMcann
3d ago

You'll know when things are really, really bad for old Putin and that's when the People he allegedly Liberated, the People of the Donbas start turning against him....A few already have...The longer this goes on and more will follow...

The Dude
3d ago

Hard to be motivated, they aren't fighting for their homes and loved ones they fight and die for Putin's pride.

TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
George Patton
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
International Business Times

Russian Activist Army Admits To Bombing, Killing Daughter Of Putin's 'Spiritual Guide' To War

A Russian activist army has claimed responsibility for the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "spiritual guide" Aleksandr Dugin, according to Russian authorities Sunday. Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said the National Republican Army (NRA) claimed responsibility...
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Daily Mail

Blast at Putin's Crimea airfield wiped out half of his Black Sea combat jets with recent explosions behind Russian lines having 'significant psychological effect' on Kremlin leadership, say Western officials

Recent explosions deep behind Russia's lines in Crimea have had a major psychological effect on Moscow's leadership, with its invasion of Ukraine at 'near operational standstill', Western officials have said. More than half of the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet combat jets were put out of action in blasts last...
