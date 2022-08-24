Fighting and dying for evil is the worst thing a man can do. For he loses two lives from the battle, his worldly existence and his spiritual existence. These Russian soldiers are waking up to realize that they are being manipulated and used for greed and power. Putin's loyalist targeted Ukraine for its industrial output, its oil and gas reserves, and its natural earth metals. The Communist, loyalist wanted control of this wealth, and the thug army of invaders were sent to steal and confiscate it. This war is an example of the lustfulness for possessions and control of land and assets of one culture over another. The Russians are modern day pirates that have an ideology of pro-murder and pro-destruction ethics, and for this reason, they need forever economical sanctions unleashed upon them. Sanctions that continue from generation to generation for the penalty for their aggression and the safety of humanity. Dying for an evil scheme is the worst decision a man can make.
You'll know when things are really, really bad for old Putin and that's when the People he allegedly Liberated, the People of the Donbas start turning against him....A few already have...The longer this goes on and more will follow...
Hard to be motivated, they aren't fighting for their homes and loved ones they fight and die for Putin's pride.
