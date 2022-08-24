ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
DALLAS, TX
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)

Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
ATLANTA, GA
Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bills finally cut Matt Araiza amid disturbing rape allegations

Bills finally cut Matt Araiza amid disturbing rape allegations. The Buffalo Bills have finally done what the fans and critics have been calling for since the news broke of the Matt Araiza lawsuit. He’s been cut from the team. “Bills have informed rookie punter Matt Araiza that he is...
NFL
