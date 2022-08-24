Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Did Ron Rivera just confirm these 2 bubble players will make 53-man roster?
Like most teams, the Washington Commanders enter the final week of preseason with most of their 53-man roster spots already decided. With that said, head coach Ron Rivera recently said there’s some spots the staff is still looking at and they could be decided by how players perform Saturday against Baltimore.
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)
Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
Nebraska football: Scott Frost postgame quotes give impression of a broken man
Scott Frost’s postgame quotes after Nebraska football lost the season opener in Ireland to Northwestern varied from sad to pathetic. What do you say when your seat is boiling hot and your team was just defeated by a 12-point underdog?. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to figure that...
Nebraska football fans are ready to leave Scott Frost in Ireland
Nebraska football fans made the long trip to Ireland en masse but after a loss to Northwestern, it sounds like they want to leave Scott Frost behind. Scott Frost entered his fifth season as head coach at Nebraska with an extremely short leash. Losing to Northwestern in Dublin definitely wasn’t...
Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?
Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
Bills finally cut Matt Araiza amid disturbing rape allegations
Bills finally cut Matt Araiza amid disturbing rape allegations. The Buffalo Bills have finally done what the fans and critics have been calling for since the news broke of the Matt Araiza lawsuit. He’s been cut from the team. “Bills have informed rookie punter Matt Araiza that he is...
