SCHP: Crash involving tractor-trailer, pickup slows Interstate 20 traffic in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and pickup is slowing traffic on Interstate 20 near the Darlington and Lee county line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
In a tweet at about 8:40 a.m., Master Trooper Brian Lee said eastbound traffic on the interstate is moving slowly and that drivers should expect “some delays.”
No additional information was immediately available.
