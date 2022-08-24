ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

SCHP: Crash involving tractor-trailer, pickup slows Interstate 20 traffic in Darlington County

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and pickup is slowing traffic on Interstate 20 near the Darlington and Lee county line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In a tweet at about 8:40 a.m., Master Trooper Brian Lee said eastbound traffic on the interstate is moving slowly and that drivers should expect “some delays.”

No additional information was immediately available.

WBTW News13

7 guns stolen from cars broken into in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven guns were stolen from cars that were broken into Wednesday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The break-ins happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Evans Street, Brandt said. Seven vehicles were broken into. Brandt said the area was probably […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

