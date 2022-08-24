ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch Our Garden Grow: Spotted Lanternfly

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWsdI_0hTLajlb00

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – You’ve probably heard it a hundred times: “If you see it, kill it.”

New York State officials have said that the arrival of the spotted lanternfly in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes isn’t a matter of if, but when. The invasive species could devastate the wine industry and produce farms, so anyone who sees them should show no mercy.

But how recognizable are they?

The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets explained that while you may see stunning photos of the bugs with their red, white, and black wings wide open, you probably won’t see them in that state in the wild.

What you can do about the Spotted Lanternfly

“The problem of it is they don’t actually fly like a moth or a butterfly,” said Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center. “They move like a grasshopper. So when they’re in flight, they’re just doing real quick. And they actually spend most of their time on their feet.”

And while you may see images of large egg masses on the side of a tree, Todd said you’re just as likely to find a small smear in the bark instead. The young bugs, called nymphs, are very small and start out black with white spots before the black turns red.

They’re attracted to many plants (except conifers), but one of the most important is the tree of heaven. The tree spreads like a sumac. It starts out small and can easily be plucked out of the ground, but it quickly establishes a strong and widespread root system.

Plus, the tree of heaven likes soil that’s disturbed, so it grows well along railroads. The trains, in turn, may play a part in bringing the spotted lanternflies into Upstate New York.

Watch Our Garden Grow

The NYS Ag Department has also created traps that circle the trunks of trees and capture the bugs in a bag as they climb.

“If you see one, just leave it alone because they’re there for a reason,” Todd said. “They’re just trying to track and find out what they gotta do and when they’re getting in certain areas.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?

If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
GARDENING
96.1 The Eagle

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
94.3 Lite FM

Stewart’s New Milk Flavor is Turning Heads

If you live in Upstate New York then you know all about Stewart's Shops. They may be known best for their delicious ice cream and milk made by New York farmers. You can't go wrong with any of their dairy products. Stewart's Shops is well known for shaking things up...
FOOD & DRINKS
localsyr.com

Sunday starts cool, ends toasty!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Get ready for another warm-up central New York! More toasty times are on the way with humidity on the rise through the start of next week. Here’s the breakdown:. SATURDAY NIGHT:. With mainly clear skies in the forecast for Saturday night, expect those low temperatures to...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Invasive Species
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways

I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now

New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier birdwatching trails now open: DEC

NEW YORK (WETM) – After opening sections in the Southern Tier, Adirondacks, and the Catskills, the New York State Birding Trail is now complete, the DEC announced Thursday. The DEC announced on August 25 that the final three regions of the trail were officially open. With the statewide trail now complete, there are more than […]
TRAVEL
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law

Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
FOOD & DRINKS
103.9 The Breeze

Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State

There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
TRAFFIC
WETM 18 News

Pa. Game Commission warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy