Community and officials rally in hope of saving the long neglected community staple. PLATTSBURGH | In May, a catastrophic fire started on the outside of the Crete Memorial Civic Center and burnt its way into the building, causing an explosive fire in the transformer outside. It also burnt the electrical conduit coming into the building and then caused serve arching on the inside, rendering the building without power.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO