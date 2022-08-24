Read full article on original website
Fish and Game Club raising money for playground
HAGUE | The Hague Fish and Game Club has seen an increase in membership the past year, with more families opting to become involved and enjoy the numerous outdoor-oriented activities the club has to offer. With the increase in family involvement came a direct correlation with an increase in children,...
Concerns and community outcry complicate the Crete's fate
Community and officials rally in hope of saving the long neglected community staple. PLATTSBURGH | In May, a catastrophic fire started on the outside of the Crete Memorial Civic Center and burnt its way into the building, causing an explosive fire in the transformer outside. It also burnt the electrical conduit coming into the building and then caused serve arching on the inside, rendering the building without power.
Community rallies for safe return of missing elderly man
PLATTSBURGH | A massive search with dozens of personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies along with a steady flow of community volunteers led to the safe recovery of a missing elderly man Friday evening. Around midday, the multi-agency investigation was launched as wide-reaching emergency alerts notified the Plattsburgh community and...
Chester man arrested in apparent construction rip-off
CHESTERTOWN | On Aug. 22 State Police based in Chestertown received the report of a larceny. After investigating the complaint, police concluded that Timothy M. Brown, 31, of Chester was operating under the name of Morgan's Property Management when he accepted more than $9,000 from someone for construction services he said would begin in September 2020.
