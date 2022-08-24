ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

South Korean company could bring 200 jobs, green energy to West Virginia

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMBq4_0hTLZqA300

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A South Korean advanced technology company is exploring West Virginia as a potential site for a hydrogen gasification facility that would create green energy from forest, plant and plastic waste.

According to a press release from Plagen Co., Ltd, the company’s founder and CEO, John Kyung, recently met with West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael, staff from the offices of U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and local economic development officials in Kanawha, Monongalia and Jefferson counties.

If West Virginia is selected for the facility, it’s expected to bring as many as 200 new engineering and waste hauling jobs, according to the release.

Industrial weapons base coming to West Virginia

In the release, Kyung said the company uses the same technology in its hydrogen gasification facilities that Austria, Germany, and Sweden have used for the past 20 years.

He also said that West Virginians have been welcoming and encouraging.

“I look forward to continuing our conversations and putting together the financial, economic and community priorities to make this project a reality,” Kyung said.

Kyung also said the facility would produce an estimated 6.5 million liters per year of green methanol. According to the U.S. Department of Energy , the liquid fuel can be blended with gasoline and ethanol to be used in flex-fuel gasoline, and when produced from green sources, results in less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fuel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

People on The Move: NRG Energy, Dynamics Energy, Qcells, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar After implementing SB 52 last fall, ten rural Ohio jurisdictions have banned large “single interconnection” wind or solar facilities in unincorporated areas.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
woay.com

West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Carmichael
Person
Joe Manchin
WTRF- 7News

Broadband summit at Oglebay connects West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A plastic connector and a blinking light represents our gateway to modern life. We’ve been in the internet age for decades at this point. But if there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s that having a solid connection is not optional—and that point isn’t lost on our lawmakers. Education. Health care. […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Technology#Green Energy#Ethanol#Greenhouse Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#South Korean#Plagen Co Ltd#West Virginians
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Turnpike Reopened

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
BUSINESS
Metro News

More than 200,000 West Virginians expected to see relief with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200,000 West Virginians could see the relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Kelly Allen, the Executive Director at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy discussed the impact of the plan on West Virginia during an appearance on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline.’ She said about 220,000 hold student loan debt and one-third owe less than $10,000 total and could see their debts completely forgiven.
EDUCATION
Government Technology

West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help

(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy