Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair
Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands At 8/26 IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling's latest set of television tapings featured a major title change. IMPACT held the first night of the Lone Star Stampede television taping on August 26th at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Per PWInsider, The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc...
WWE Had Significant Cutbacks To WWE Producers
Things were changing significantly for WWE producers prior to Vince McMahon's departure, and seemed to have carried over. In gaining the WWE production notes in recent weeks, it became evident that things were being adjusted for WWE producers. Both Joe Hennig and Ariya Daivari had got deep within their training process and had began producing Main Event taping matches solo, but were both let go. Ariya Daivari was expected to be hired full time prior to that, but has since debuted for the ROH and AEW brands as a wrestler.
IMPACT Wrestling Lone Star Stampede Spoilers (Taped On 8/27)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on August 27 from The Factory in Dallas, TX. Matches and segments will air in upcoming weeks on IMPACT and BTI. Full results (courtesy of IMPACT Asylum) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Lone Star Stampede Spoilers (Taped On 8/27) Crazzy Steve w/Black...
Spoiler: Former WWE 24/7 Champion Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set for tapings on August 26 from Dallas. During the tapings, a former WWE talent made his debut. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the IMPACT tapings, Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik in WWE) made his IMPACT debut. He defeated Alex Zayne in singles competition.
NWA 74 - Night 1 (8/27) Results: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie, Matt Cardona Returns, New Champs Crowned
NWA 74 - Night 1 (8/27) Results. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews) (with Joe Cazana) defeated Gold Rush (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett) Nick Aldis addressed the crowd and hyped his match on night 2. EC3 defeated Mims. Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful (Judais, Sal The Pal,...
STARDOM NEW BLOOD 4 Results (8/26/22) | Miyu Amasaki vs. Tam Nakano, Hanan vs. Aoi, And More
STARDOM and other promotions came together for NEW BLOOD 4 on Friday as the fourth edition of the show centered around showcasing the young talents of the Joshi world proved to be another newsworthy show. For the first time in the short history, a title was defended as Hanan defended the Future of Stardom Championship in the semi-main event against JUST TAP OUT's Aoi. Plus Miyu Amasaki main evented the show for the third time, taking on Tam Nakano in singles action.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, NXT Europe | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Jon Moxley squashes CM Punk to unify AEW World Titles. - Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho fight over Daniel Garcia. - Johnny Gargano returns to WWE. - Kevin Owens fights again. - Eddie Edwards challenging Josh Alexander. -...
Jon Moxley To Speak On 8/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling continues to load up the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced that Jon Moxley will appear on the show. This past Wednesday, Moxley defeated CM Punk in a shockingly short match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
More Details Behind Kenny Omega's AEW Return
It's was the worst kept secret in wrestling, but Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite on August 17. Fightful Select had reported last month that Omega was heading back to All Elite Wrestling after being sidelined since November via injury. When Fightful spoke with Adam Cole this year, he said it was unbelievable that Omega was able to work at a high level with all the injuries he'd sustained. We'd later learn these involved a shoulder injury that was rehabbed, a sports hernia, vertigo brought on by an Okada dropkick, and a leg/knee injury that also had to be taken care of. Omega had told us that there was so much to take care of he couldn't put off surgery any longer.
Road Dogg Recalls Bryan Danielson Being 'Stiff' With Kicks, Says Daniel Garcia Work Gets Him Over
Road Dogg recalls working with the former Daniel Bryan in 2014 and comments on Bryan Danielson's recent match with Daniel Garcia. In 2014, Brian “Road Dogg” James had a last hurrah in WWE as a wrestler. As part of this final run, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn once again became WWE Tag Team Champions and they got to share the ring with competitors such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Shield, and Daniel Bryan.
Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension
Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's Retirement, Triple H Leading Creative
WWE underwent a massive change on July 22 when Vince McMahon retired as CEO of the company. McMahon had been at the helm of WWE for over 40 years, leading the company to new heights and records. McMahon's retirement came amid the WWE board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct...
Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Titles, Dark Order Advances | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 8/26/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) review the August 26, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. -Last Chance Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Championship Tournament. -Xavier Woods returns. -Dark Order vs. House of Black. -ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes. -- Exclusive! Grab the...
AEW Dynamite On 8/24 Draws Highest Total Viewership Since February, Grabs #1 Spot On Cable
Viewership numbers for the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on August 24, which was built around CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a Championship unification match, drew 1,049,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 957,000 viewers.
Miro On Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara: We Need This Resolved In A Ring ASAP
Miro wants to see AEW redeem the controversy surrounding Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston by having the two men settle their beef in the ring. Kingston has confirmed that he was suspended by AEW, reportedly due to a backstage confrontation with Guevara that, among other issues, stemmed from the latter calling him a ""fat piece of shit" in a promo that never made air. The wrestling world continues to buzz about the real-life feud between Kingston and Guevara, and "The Mad King" has tweeted about it.
Moxley squashes Punk, Thunder Rosa is hurt, and Kingston slapped Sammy | Day After Dynamite #24
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) to review the August 24th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Jay Lethal take on Dax Harwood and a BANGER trios main event and much more.
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating
WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
Billy Gunn: AEW's Structure Is A Little Bit On The Wild West Side
Billy Gunn discusses the lack of structure in All Elite Wrestling. When AEW was founded at the beginning of 2019, Billy Gunn was one of the company's first hires. Gunn was hired to serve as a coach and producer for the company, but would go on to also to have a significant in-ring role as well. Since May 2019, Gunn has been in 64 matches across AEW Dynamite, Dark, Elevation, and Rampage.
