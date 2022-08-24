The Location Managers Guild International has announced the winners of its 9th annual LMGI Awards with HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO Max’s Station Eleven topping the television categories, and House of Gucci and No Time To Die receiving the Motion Picture honors. Hosted by Paul Scheer, the awards ceremony and reception took place tonight at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press. The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Ridley Scott’s...

