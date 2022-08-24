ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Police chief: Second suspect captured without incident

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance Tuesday evening in locating a vehicle and suspect in the Monday morning burglaries and gunfire incident in the Woodhaven subdivision. He said his office released photos of the suspected vehicle Tuesday night...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Woodhaven shooting suspect’s criminal history includes accessory to attempted murder, stolen weapons charges

NATCHEZ — A suspect who allegedly burglarized cars and shot a gun at a homeowner who confronted him on Monday is no stranger to the Mississippi legal system. District Attorney for the Sixth Circuit Court District Shameca S. Collins said Wednesday Xavier Jenkins, 22, of Natchez, pleaded guilty in 2018 to accessory after the fact to attempted murder.
NATCHEZ, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat

Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, MS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Crime & Safety
Adams County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Natchez Democrat

Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee

VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing man who was last seen on August 12th

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Michael Hamilton. According to deputies, Hamilton’s last known location was in Alexandria, La. until August 12, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hamilton call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Woodhaven#A Woman And A Man#Law Enforcement Officers#Violent Crime#Crv
bobgermanylaw.com

Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett

Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Road Closure: LA 15 alternating lane closures to take place in Concordia Parish from September 12, 2022, to March 31, 2023

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 15 in Concordia Parish, La. will have alternating lane closures beginning September 12, 2022, until March 31, 2023, from the intersection of US 84 east/Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of LA 131. Alternating lane closures […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Lightning strike damages equipment inside St. Mary Basilica

NATCHEZ — Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Natchez Democrat

Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

DHS — Dannie Payton. DHS — Dexter Wright Sr. Conservatorship of Karen Margaret Wilkinson. DHS et al. — LaJohn J. Bell. DHS et al. — Rhytedrick Colenburg. DHS et al. — Briana A. Jackson. Divorces:. Kimberly Jeshaun Chatmon v. Marcus Jamal Chatmon. Randall L. Freeman...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Billy Joe Overby

Billy Joe Overby, 86, was born on March 27, 1936, in Quentin, Mississippi, and died on Aug. 19, 2022, in Natchez, Mississippi. He graduated from Meadville High School in 1954. He then went on to join the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1967 which gave him the opportunity to work on his beloved airplanes. He became a Bomb Navigator Technician on B-52 Bombers.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Vision for the Basilica: Several restoration projects are underway at historic Natchez landmark

NATCHEZ — Many St. Mary Basilica parishioners are unaware of the concerning state of the third floor of the church’s rectory, Rev. Aaron Williams said. Above the carefully maintained halls and offices of the rectory is an abandoned story that seems to have decayed over several decades. Parts of the ceiling are falling apart and deep cracks crawl up the walls. A space that formerly provided three bedrooms is now unsuitable for human habitation, Williams said.
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Plans underway for construction improvements at historic Natchez sites

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Plans are underway to build a Natchez City Cemetery maintenance facility with a $400,000 donation considered an essential gift for the historic burial ground’s upkeep. The Natchez Board of Aldermen on Tuesday endorsed what’s being envisioned for the new building to replace the century-old cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting

Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

NAPAC museum awarded mini-grant for map of civil rights sites in Natchez

NATCHEZ – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450.00 through a mini-grant to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map of the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy