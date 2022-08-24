Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Police chief: Second suspect captured without incident
NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance Tuesday evening in locating a vehicle and suspect in the Monday morning burglaries and gunfire incident in the Woodhaven subdivision. He said his office released photos of the suspected vehicle Tuesday night...
Natchez Democrat
Woodhaven shooting suspect’s criminal history includes accessory to attempted murder, stolen weapons charges
NATCHEZ — A suspect who allegedly burglarized cars and shot a gun at a homeowner who confronted him on Monday is no stranger to the Mississippi legal system. District Attorney for the Sixth Circuit Court District Shameca S. Collins said Wednesday Xavier Jenkins, 22, of Natchez, pleaded guilty in 2018 to accessory after the fact to attempted murder.
mississippifreepress.org
Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat
Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
Natchez Democrat
Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee
VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
Tree falls on top of car on busy Mississippi highway trapping driver inside
A driver was trapped for more than a half-an-hour after a tree fell on top of the car they were driving. The tree fell across John R. Junkin Drive in Natchez Sunday afternoon during a storm. Eastbound traffic on the normally busy state highway screeched to a halt as crews...
MISSING PERSON: Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing man who was last seen on August 12th
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Michael Hamilton. According to deputies, Hamilton’s last known location was in Alexandria, La. until August 12, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hamilton call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.
MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
Road Closure: LA 15 alternating lane closures to take place in Concordia Parish from September 12, 2022, to March 31, 2023
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 15 in Concordia Parish, La. will have alternating lane closures beginning September 12, 2022, until March 31, 2023, from the intersection of US 84 east/Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of LA 131. Alternating lane closures […]
Natchez Democrat
Lightning strike damages equipment inside St. Mary Basilica
NATCHEZ — Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
Natchez Democrat
Generous donation from Natchez native will mean new barn for city cemetery
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Cemetery Association has received a donation of $400,000 to construct a new barn facility. Grace Augusta Manning died Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Dallas. She was born in Natchez in 1927. Manning left the donation to the cemetery association, specifying it be used...
Natchez Democrat
Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
DHS — Dannie Payton. DHS — Dexter Wright Sr. Conservatorship of Karen Margaret Wilkinson. DHS et al. — LaJohn J. Bell. DHS et al. — Rhytedrick Colenburg. DHS et al. — Briana A. Jackson. Divorces:. Kimberly Jeshaun Chatmon v. Marcus Jamal Chatmon. Randall L. Freeman...
Natchez Democrat
Billy Joe Overby
Billy Joe Overby, 86, was born on March 27, 1936, in Quentin, Mississippi, and died on Aug. 19, 2022, in Natchez, Mississippi. He graduated from Meadville High School in 1954. He then went on to join the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1967 which gave him the opportunity to work on his beloved airplanes. He became a Bomb Navigator Technician on B-52 Bombers.
Natchez Democrat
Vision for the Basilica: Several restoration projects are underway at historic Natchez landmark
NATCHEZ — Many St. Mary Basilica parishioners are unaware of the concerning state of the third floor of the church’s rectory, Rev. Aaron Williams said. Above the carefully maintained halls and offices of the rectory is an abandoned story that seems to have decayed over several decades. Parts of the ceiling are falling apart and deep cracks crawl up the walls. A space that formerly provided three bedrooms is now unsuitable for human habitation, Williams said.
listenupyall.com
Plans underway for construction improvements at historic Natchez sites
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Plans are underway to build a Natchez City Cemetery maintenance facility with a $400,000 donation considered an essential gift for the historic burial ground’s upkeep. The Natchez Board of Aldermen on Tuesday endorsed what’s being envisioned for the new building to replace the century-old cemetery...
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting
Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
Natchez Democrat
NAPAC museum awarded mini-grant for map of civil rights sites in Natchez
NATCHEZ – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450.00 through a mini-grant to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map of the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
