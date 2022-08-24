NATCHEZ — Many St. Mary Basilica parishioners are unaware of the concerning state of the third floor of the church’s rectory, Rev. Aaron Williams said. Above the carefully maintained halls and offices of the rectory is an abandoned story that seems to have decayed over several decades. Parts of the ceiling are falling apart and deep cracks crawl up the walls. A space that formerly provided three bedrooms is now unsuitable for human habitation, Williams said.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO