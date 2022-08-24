Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Văcărești Natural Park
In the wetlands on the edge of Bucharest stands a large nature reserve surrounded by a thick concrete perimeter wall. Văcărești Natural Park stands on land that was once of the city’s neighborhoods. During the period of communist rule in Romania, the land was claimed for government use—part of President Nicolae Ceaușescu’s ambitious plan to build hydrological infrastructure that would eventually connect Bucharest to the river Danube.
Washington Examiner
Italian government offering $14,950 to anyone who moves to Sardinia
Anyone who permanently moves to Sardinia, Italy, can receive up to $14,948 toward their home from its government. Sardinian government officials key-marked nearly $45 million toward this new policy, initiated as an effort to maintain the population of its rural areas. Only homes within municipalities that have fewer than 3,000 people can count for the grant. Recipients only have 18 months from their arrival date to establish permanent residency, thus qualifying them for the grant.
Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po
Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
Israel archaeologists unearth 1,200-year-old luxury mansion during excavations
Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed a luxurious 1,200-year-old mansion in the southern Bedouin town of Rahat. The Israel Antiquities Authority said archaeologists discovered the estate while carrying out excavations for the development of a new neighborhood. The estate dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion
An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy
Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
Archaeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Ancient Roman Villa in England One Year After Its Discovery
The ruins of an ancient Roman villa in England have been reburied on the recommendation of the government preservation organization Historic England just one year after they were found. Located in what is now the town of Scarborough, the site included a large home, with a number of rooms coming off a circular central room, and a bathhouse roughly the size of two tennis courts. The ancient complex is believed to have been a dwelling for the elite or a religious site. The ruins were originally uncovered during an investigation of the land, which was slated for housing development. “These archaeological remains...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens
Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
Smithonian
Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Hundreds of Ancient Dice Used for Divination—and Gaming
The ancient site of Maresha, now part of a national park in Israel, was once a thriving city with a subterranean secret. Beneath the shops and houses that snaked through the city was a vast network of underground caves, hewn into soft chalk and serving a variety of possible purposes, from sites of worship to grain stores to clandestine hideouts.
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
Italy’s drought exposes ancient imperial bridge over Tiber
ROME (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the third century. Two piers of Nero’s Bridge have been visible much of the summer near...
Is Nazi gold real?
Nazi soldiers looted numerous valuable items and tons of gold, but the chances of locating buried treasure are tiny.
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
Pottery, swords and jewelry: Rich Stone Age and early medieval graves found in Germany
Archaeological treasures, including Stone Age pottery and medieval graves with swords and jewelry, have revealed a long history of human habitation near the Danube River in Germany. At the site, in the Geisingen-Gutmadingen district of Tuttlingen, in southwestern Germany, archaeologists discovered one grave from the Neolithic, or Stone Age, that...
A 1,200-Year-Old Luxury Estate Has Been Uncovered by Archaeologists in the Israeli Desert
If you’ve ever wondered how the wealthy lived in the early 8th or 9th century, now is your chance to take a glimpse into the past. This week, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a lavish estate in the Negev, a desert region in the south of Israel. The 1,200-year-old home was unearthed in the Bedouin town of Rahat where the dig team came upon the ancient property’s courtyard. The estate features four wings, including a section featuring a marble hallway with stone floors and some walls decorated with frescoes. The excavation was conducted in collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority and the...
Superyacht sinks off the coast of southern Italy
A 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm on Saturday, 20 August.Footage shows the luxury vessel being submerged by water.The yacht, named My Saga, was travelling from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.After the captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, the Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels.All four passengers and five crew members on board were rescued.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Destruction caused in Italy’s Tuscany region following deadly stormsTaiwan president says 'no threat of any kind' could shake country amid China tensionsStudent nurse Owami Davies found ‘safe and well’ in Hampshire
'Extremely rare' discoveries are helping archaeologists paint a picture of this 2,000-year-old Roman temple
Archaeologists in Italy's Marche region have recovered fragments of an ancient temple's frescoed walls and ceiling, still painted in vivid hues.
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
Good News Network
New DNA From a Tooth Confirms Famous Wild Ponies in Maryland Descended From Spanish Shipwreck
Wild feral horses have roamed freely across an island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia for hundreds of years, but exactly how they got there has remained a mystery. Now, in a new study, ancient DNA extracted from a 16th century tooth suggest that the old folk tales claiming that horses were marooned on Assateague following a Spanish shipwreck are likely true.
Comments / 0