Africa

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Axios

Putin signs decree to boost size of Russian forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia's armed forces as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month. Driving the news: The decree calls for the augmentation of Russia's forces from 1.9 million troops to 2.04 million, Reuters reported. This will include...
Axios

Over 900 killed as monsoon rains and floods devastate Pakistan

Heavy monsoon rains that triggered flooding and landslides in Pakistan this summer have killed over 900 people, including 326 children, and displaced tens of thousands, Pakistani officials say. The big picture: Millions have been affected by the rains and flooding, which have destroyed more than 95,000 homes and damaged hundreds...
Axios

Near miss on nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia plant, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday evening that there was nearly a "radiation accident" when Europe's largest nuclear power plant was temporarily disconnected from the electric grid. How it happened: Ukraine's state nuclear company said Thursday morning that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station had lost its connection to Ukraine's power...
The Associated Press

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said. China conducted many military exercises in the strait as it sought to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. China has sent many warships sailing in the Taiwan Strait and waters surrounding Taiwan since Pelosi’s visit, as well as sending warplanes and firing long-range missiles. It views the island as part of its national territory and opposes any visits by foreign governments as recognizing Taiwan as its own state.
Axios

IAEA mission expected to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A mission from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station next week in an effort to stabilize the nuclear and security situation, the agency said. Driving the news: The logistical details of the visit are being worked out, said Lana...
Axios

U.S. to appoint Arctic ambassador in sign of region's growing importance

The Biden administration announced Friday it will nominate an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic, raising the profile of American policymaking for the region. Why it matters: The move comes at a time of increased militarization in the far north, with NATO members squaring off against Russia, and at a time of rapid climate change that is making the Arctic more accessible.
Axios

Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to power grid

The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid after "temporarily" losing connection earlier on Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said, citing Ukrainian officials. The latest: The IAEA said the plant lost connection to the power grid through its last remaining transmission line at...
Axios

Former leaders have been jailed or charged all over the world

Former President Trump and a number of his close allies have argued that the multiple investigations he's facing, and in particular the search of his Mar-a-Lago property, are something out of a "banana republic." The big picture: Investigations into former leaders are hardly rare around the world. In at least...
