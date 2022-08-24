Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s new look sparks speculation of a DCEU return
If there’s one way for a fallen A-list megastar to get themselves back in the good graces of their fanbase, then returning to a blockbuster franchise that’s guaranteed to make a ton of money and put plenty of butts in seats is arguably the safest way to do it, with Will Smith‘s bald and bearded look sparking scuttlebutt that he could be lined up for a DCEU return.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ star begs Warner Bros. to release the movie in emotional thread
DC fans are crushed by the news that Warner Bros. Discovery has cancelled the release of Batgirl, which had completed filming and was all set to drop on HBO Max, but the sadness would-be viewers are feeling is nothing compared to what the cast and crew of the movie must be going through. To have worked so hard on a project that they thought was going to be watched by millions globally only to be told it’s never going to see the light of day can only be a heartbreaking experience.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
Idris Elba comes clean and admits ‘Beast’ has been misleadingly marketed
Today marks a week since Beast roared into theaters, with Universal’s latest blockbuster attempt seeming to deliver on real and imagined promises, among them the matchup between a conservatively-armed Idris Elba and the CGI lion seeking to rip him and his family to delicious shreds. Critics and audiences have...
wegotthiscovered.com
An anemic horror remake bays for lukewarm blood on the streaming charts
Hollywood’s insistence that every recognizable horror property under the sun be subjected to a remake always meant that a new version of Carrie was inevitable, but even then, the 2013 adaptation of the Stephen King classic that was previously turned into an all-timer by Brian De Palma managed to disappoint.
wegotthiscovered.com
At long last, Jeffrey Dean Morgan finally joins ‘The Boys’
Ever since The Boys first started airing on Prime Video, showrunner Eric Kripke has never tried to hide the fact that he wanted Jeffrey Dean Morgan to become part of the ensemble cast, reuniting the two old friends and Supernatural veterans in the process. Luckily, the feeling was reciprocated and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans wonder what would happen if ‘Batgirl’ got released and bombed anyway
Everyone, including the American government, are all up in arms after it was announced that Batgirl would be shelved by Warner Bros and DC. But what if it wasn’t? After all, Stephen Hawking believed in alternate universes, so surely there is a world similar to our own that announced the film’s release. What if Batgirl was released, would the film be a success? Or did DC and Warner Bros make the right decision to shelve it because it was going to flop anyway?
wegotthiscovered.com
A disappointing thriller reopens a cold case on the streaming Top 10
Believe it or not, but there used to be a time when Ryan Reynolds would tackle projects that didn’t require him to do little else than play an extension of himself. Perhaps one of the reasons why the actor feels so comfortable in his wheelhouse is that his more experimental efforts didn’t tend to find much success, with 2014’s The Captive one of several examples.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glee’ star Heather Morris says Jennifer Lopez won’t hire dancers who are Virgos
Looks like dancing Virgos with dreams of performing with Jennifer Lopez are out of luck, according to former Glee actress Heather Morris. Morris, who previously worked as a backup dancer for Virgo superstar Beyoncé, shared a story about J Lo’s decision to cut a group of dancing Virgos just because of their star sign.
wegotthiscovered.com
Danny DeVito says his Penguin was unequivocally better than Colin Farrell’s while hooked up to a lie detector test
Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy DeVito are currently starring in a new animated FXX series Little Demon, about a teenage girl from Delaware who learns that her father is Satan himself and, as such, she’s the antichrist. While promoting the new series, the pair sat down with Vanity Fair for the magazine’s lie detector test video series to grill one another while hooked up to the machine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Exclusive interview: Director Jessica M. Thompson talks ‘The Invitation’
Putting a fresh spin on the vampire movie has got to be one of the toughest tasks in horror, but that’s exactly what director Jessica M. Thompson has endeavored to do with The Invitation. The Gothic fable releases in theaters today, and follows Nathalie Emmanuel’s Evie, who discovers the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I Love My Dad’ star Patton Oswalt touts dark comedy film as the cure to Netflix fatigue
Patton Oswalt is touting the newest dark comedy he stars in, I Love My Dad, as the cure you need for Netflix fatigue — or at least, that’s what you would gather from the comedian and actor’s latest post on Twitter. Oswalt shared an image for I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Every Kevin Bacon horror movie, ranked
Kevin Bacon has taken on many movie genres for over more than forty years. His loose feet still conjure up specific images for some fans, but that musical drama was only one of his moves. Bacon burst onto the screen in 1978’s National Lampoon’s Animal House, and four years later,...
wegotthiscovered.com
What’s going on with Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Shia LaBeouf?
Director Oliva Wilde created a real-life drama for herself after her accusations that she fired Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling were called out for being false. The actress-turned-director revealed in a Variety cover story that LaBeouf, who had previously been slated to play the character of Jack in Don’t Worry Darling — a role which she later recasted with Harry Styles — was fired from the project in 2020. Wilde asserted that the reason for this was due to LaBeouf’s “combative energy” and acting process that was “not conducive to the ethos that I demanded of my productions.”
Fab abs, Nicole Kidman. But this frantic effort to look half your age is frankly demeaning
Nicole Kidman, 55, is not only an excellent, award-winning actress and reportedly good company, witty and clever. Next month’s cover of Perfect magazine reveals that she also possesses the latest weapon in the anti-ageing armoury, namely muscles. Furthermore, unlike the deep-frozen facial impact of Botox for holding back the years, these are muscles that move – if Kidman’s reverse plank, also pictured, is any guide.
Comments / 1