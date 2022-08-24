ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chathamstartribune.com

Juvenile charged with first degree murder

The juvenile involved in the Aug. 15 fatal shooting on Halifax Street in Danville has been charged with first degree murder. He had been previously charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Killed in the shooting was Patrick Lanigan Duffy 33, of Danville.
DANVILLE, VA
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Walk designed to comfort residents, reduce rumors

The gunning down of a 33-year-old Danville man led police to conduct a H.E.A.R.T. walk last week along Halifax Street in the north side of the city. The death of Patrick Lanigan Duffy by two teenagers was the fifth homicide in the city this year. Another gun-related death was ruled self defense.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Student found with firearm at Cornerstone Christian Academy

A juvenile student brought a firearm to school today at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Appomattox. The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sheriff Donald Simpson said the matter was investigated and that the firearm had not been brandished or pointed at anyone. There...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine

ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Forest woman arrested for animal abuse

Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
FOREST, VA

