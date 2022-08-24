Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Child shot in Lynchburg released from hospital; potential witness sought
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl who was shot at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg (3145 Campbell Avenue) Tuesday night has been released from a hospital and is expected to fully recover from her injuries, according to police. She had been shot as a passenger in a van...
chathamstartribune.com
Juvenile charged with first degree murder
The juvenile involved in the Aug. 15 fatal shooting on Halifax Street in Danville has been charged with first degree murder. He had been previously charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Killed in the shooting was Patrick Lanigan Duffy 33, of Danville.
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
Danville 14-year-old charged first-degree murder in deadly robbery
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police said a 14-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder in a deadly robbery. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on August 16 in the 300 block of Halifax Street. The victim was identified as Patrick Lanigan Duffy. Police said officers apprehended...
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
chathamstartribune.com
Walk designed to comfort residents, reduce rumors
The gunning down of a 33-year-old Danville man led police to conduct a H.E.A.R.T. walk last week along Halifax Street in the north side of the city. The death of Patrick Lanigan Duffy by two teenagers was the fifth homicide in the city this year. Another gun-related death was ruled self defense.
WSET
Juvenile faces felony charge after bringing gun to Appomattox Co. private school: Sheriff
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office said a gun was reported at a private school in the area on Friday afternoon. Sheriff Donald Simpson said at 12:20 p.m. a gun was reported at Cornerstone Christian Academy. The sheriff said the school did not go into...
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
Martinsville man dead after shooting at Franklin Co. home, authorities say
UPDATE 10:04 a.m. (8/25/22): Franklin County authorities shared additional details about Wednesday night’s shooting in Boones Mill, including the name of the man who was found dead at the scene. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 about a shooting at a Boones Mill […]
WSLS
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
timesvirginian.com
Student found with firearm at Cornerstone Christian Academy
A juvenile student brought a firearm to school today at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Appomattox. The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sheriff Donald Simpson said the matter was investigated and that the firearm had not been brandished or pointed at anyone. There...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
WSLS
Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine
ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney discusses gun violence after child injured in shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following a Tuesday night shooting that sent a four-year-old girl to the hospital, WFXR News spoke with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, Bethany Harrison, about the rising gun violence in the Hill City, as well as the rest of Virginia. Harrison...
timesvirginian.com
Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
WSET
15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...
WSLS
Danville student credited for saving lives after teen brings gun to school
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are crediting a student for saving lives after a gun was brought to school. Officers said a 15-year-old boy had a weapon in his bookbag after a fight at George Washington High School on Tuesday, 10 News reported. Police are pleased the student was...
altavistajournal.com
Forest woman arrested for animal abuse
Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
wfxrtv.com
Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s office investigates bomb threat sent through Airdrop in school
COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany High School had to evacuate students and faculty on the afternoon of August. 24, in response to a bomb threat sent via Airdrop. According the principal of Alleghany High School, the threat was sent through Airdrop during the third lunch block on Wednesday. Airdrop” is a way of sending files electronically.
