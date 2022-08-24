ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WTRF- 7News

Park Opens With Big Win Over St.C

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park opened their season with an impressive 42-14 win over St.Clairsville Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium. Park jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Senior Erick Brothers scored three times in the game, twice on the ground in the first half and with a […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Cogar's first win is golden

CLEAR FORK – West Virginia University and Pitt will renew the “Backyard Brawl” next Thursday in Pittsburgh. Friday night at the Burial Ground it was the “Backyard Brawl” Wyoming County style, when Westside welcomed Wyoming East for possession of the famed Golden Shovel. As if...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fairmont, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

Week 1 High School Football Scores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Black Eagles blanked by Morgantown

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Morgantown Mohigans jumped on South Charleston early in the season opener and went on to win in dominating fashion 50-0 Thursday night. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Logan wins over Man

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a successful start to the season for the Logan Wildcats as they beat Man Thursday night by a final of 20-7. Here are the highlights that were shown on WSAZ Sports.
LOGAN, WV
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF

WVU football at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and more

The Backyard Brawl returns on Thursday in West Virginia’s most highly-anticipated season opener in recent memory. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV channel: ESPN. Stream: WatchESPN. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Tickets: StubHub.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Welcomes New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to Morgantown

West Virginia University hosted new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on campus all day Thursday. WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons gave Yormark a tour of Morgantown, including the football and basketball facilities. Yormark was very impressed with West Virginia’s resources. “Your facilities are better than any one I’ve...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Tygarts Valley scoreboard struck by lightning

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - If you thought strikes could only occur in sports like baseball, it seems like they can happen in football too. Well, at least with scoreboards and lightning. The Tygarts Valley School’s scoreboard was struck by lightning a few weeks ago. It’s unclear when exactly...
MILL CREEK, WV
WBOY

"The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry" debuts this weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before the return of the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1, relive the historic moments with Gold and Blue Nation. Our new documentary, “The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry,” will premiere across Gold and Blue Nation platforms on Sunday, Aug. 28. We’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at one of college football’s most fierce rivalries as it makes it’s return for the 2022 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball 2025 Recruit Alier Maluk Earns 5-Star Rating by Rivals

Rivals.com, one of the national recruiting websites, gave WVU 2025 recruit Alier Maluk a 5-star rating. Maluk was ranked No. 12 in the country for his class. The Imani Christian forward was offered by West Virginia’s coaching staff on Aug. 2 and unofficially visited campus last Saturday. “I went...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty

The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
LIBERTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU's 'First Lady of Dance'

Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
MORGANTOWN, WV

