Read full article on original website
Related
Park Opens With Big Win Over St.C
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park opened their season with an impressive 42-14 win over St.Clairsville Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium. Park jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Senior Erick Brothers scored three times in the game, twice on the ground in the first half and with a […]
Prep Football: Cogar’s first win is golden
CLEAR FORK – West Virginia University and Pitt will renew the “Backyard Brawl” next Thursday in Pittsburgh. Friday night at the Burial Ground it was the “Backyard Brawl” Wyoming County style, when Westside welcomed Wyoming East for possession of the famed Golden Shovel. As if...
SportsZone Highlights: Keyser at RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Keyser (1-0) defeated Robert C. Byrd (0-1) by a final score of 35-21. Robert C. Byrd faces Oak Glen next week.
Metro News
Photo gallery: Doddridge & East Fairmont earn team titles at Charles Pointe Invitational
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Photo gallery from the Charles Pointe Invitational. The Doddridge County girls and East Fairmont boys claimed team championships. Lewis County’s Slate Swiger and Doddridge County’s Alexis Lamb were individual champions. (Photo gallery courtesy of Ben Queen/www.BenQueenPhotography.com)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Week 1 High School Football Scores
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
WSAZ
Black Eagles blanked by Morgantown
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Morgantown Mohigans jumped on South Charleston early in the season opener and went on to win in dominating fashion 50-0 Thursday night. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports.
WSAZ
Logan wins over Man
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a successful start to the season for the Logan Wildcats as they beat Man Thursday night by a final of 20-7. Here are the highlights that were shown on WSAZ Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
Metro News
Highlights: Keyser pulls away from RCB, 35-21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Highlights from Keyser’s 35-21 win at Robert C. Byrd. (Highlights from Teran Malone)
University earns 16-14 win at John Marshall but loses star Noah Braham to injury
MOUNDSVILLE — University High’s defense was the star of the night, but the Hawks walked out of Monarchs Stadium without their biggest star. The Hawks came away with six quarterback s. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Daily Athenaeum
'The Backyard Brawl': A brief history of the matchup between WVU and Pitt
The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University, is one of the most notable rivalries the history of both schools. There have been more than a hundred unique matchups since 1895, when the rivalry first began. On Sept. 1, WVU will face off against Pittsburgh once again,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTRF
WVU football at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and more
The Backyard Brawl returns on Thursday in West Virginia’s most highly-anticipated season opener in recent memory. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV channel: ESPN. Stream: WatchESPN. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Tickets: StubHub.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Welcomes New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to Morgantown
West Virginia University hosted new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on campus all day Thursday. WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons gave Yormark a tour of Morgantown, including the football and basketball facilities. Yormark was very impressed with West Virginia’s resources. “Your facilities are better than any one I’ve...
Metro News
After undefeated regular season, Cameron reloads with smaller but experienced roster
CAMERON, W.Va. — At the end of the 2021 regular season, the Cameron Dragons emerged as the lone unbeaten team in Class A. CHS went 9-0 and only two of their wins came by single digits. “We had nine seniors last year. They didn’t really win in junior high...
WDTV
Tygarts Valley scoreboard struck by lightning
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - If you thought strikes could only occur in sports like baseball, it seems like they can happen in football too. Well, at least with scoreboards and lightning. The Tygarts Valley School’s scoreboard was struck by lightning a few weeks ago. It’s unclear when exactly...
WBOY
“The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry” debuts this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before the return of the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1, relive the historic moments with Gold and Blue Nation. Our new documentary, “The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry,” will premiere across Gold and Blue Nation platforms on Sunday, Aug. 28. We’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at one of college football’s most fierce rivalries as it makes it’s return for the 2022 season.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball 2025 Recruit Alier Maluk Earns 5-Star Rating by Rivals
Rivals.com, one of the national recruiting websites, gave WVU 2025 recruit Alier Maluk a 5-star rating. Maluk was ranked No. 12 in the country for his class. The Imani Christian forward was offered by West Virginia’s coaching staff on Aug. 2 and unofficially visited campus last Saturday. “I went...
Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty
The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
Daily Athenaeum
Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'
Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
Comments / 2