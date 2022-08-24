Read full article on original website
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
A woman who says she spent $1,500 on a single weekend in the Hamptons went viral for her video about why she thinks Montauk is a 'scam'
Content creator Grace Hagan told Insider her Montauk hotel room cost around $1,000 per night and the price for a table at a popular bar was $15,000.
Car Hits Golf Cart in Kinderhook, NY, and the Result is Devastating
It rarely ends well when a golf cart ends up in the middle of a roadway, and as day turns to night, it only gets worse. A man was driving a golf cart along a Capital Region roadway, when tragedy struck. The cart ended up on a collision course with an oncoming car, creating an accident that has left those involved scratching their heads.
New York State Invaded By this Bug! Have You Seen It? Kill It!
Last Summer I reported on the Spotted Lantern Fly and the danger this little pest brings to New York State. Well, our work is not done, it's just beginning and it is your duty as a New Yorker to squash this bugger if you see it. According to New York...
Building at the Catskills' famed Grossinger's resort, an inspiration for "Dirty Dancing," burns down in massive fire
The 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" has been revered for its iconic Catskills setting in the Catskills. On Tuesday night, a building at the famed New York resort that once hosted idyllic family summers and served as inspiration for the film's backdrop burned down. The Liberty, New York, fire department said...
These Great 1859 Catskills Photos Could Have Been Taken Yesterday
On a hike or a day trip around Upstate New York, it’s not unusual to snap a few photos. Grab your phone, aim, shoot, memory. But for William England, a British photography pioneer, his pictures of Kaaterskill Falls took considerably more effort. England traveled to the United States from...
NYC carriage horse that collapsed in viral video is now retired on farm, union says
The union that represents horse carriage drivers said that the horse seen collapsing on a busy New York City street in a viral video has been retired to a private farm upstate. WNBC, the local New York City NBC affiliate, reported that the Transport Workers Union said the horse, named...
Four disturbances are moving through the Atlantic. Here’s what forecasters are saying
There are now four disturbances traversing the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, some of whom may see development in the coming days, forecasters say.
