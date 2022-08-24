Read full article on original website
Related
American tourist raped in public toilet in central Paris
A 23-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody after an American tourist was raped in a public toilet in the centre of Paris, in a case that has caused shock in the busy riverside area that was considered safe. The woman, 27, was out with her partner on...
The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in a salt mine in Germany
German lootCredit: Department of Defense. Department of the Army. Public Domain Image. The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in the tunnels below the city of Merkers in Germany.
Hidden hunger stones discovered and they’re engraved with terrifying warning
HUNGER stones with scary warnings engraved on them have been uncovered by European researchers – here's what they mean. As droughts across Europe worsen, shrinking rivers keep revealing 'hunger stones' from centuries ago. What are hunger stones?. A hunger stone is a type of common "hydrological landmark" in Central...
6 mistakes American tourists make when visiting Paris
Trying to see all the sights in one day and dressing too casually are mistakes Americans often make while visiting Paris.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol
Just as the AR-15 rifle has become a sacred object for Christian nationalists in general, the rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or “rad trad”) Catholics. On this extremist fringe, rosary beads have been woven into a conspiratorial politics and absolutist gun culture. These armed radical traditionalists have taken up a spiritual notion that the rosary can be a weapon in the fight against evil and turned it into something dangerously literal.
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Hollywood Icon Gina Lollobrigida, 95, Reveals Why She's Running for Office
"Italy is in bad shape, I want to do something good and positive," Lollobrigida told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bear Tortured to Death As It Looked for Water
Villagers in Mexico tied the 4-month-old bear cub with rope and beat it before choking it to death.
'At 75, I Discovered I Have a Long Lost Family'
I never wanted to inquire too much about my dad while my mom was alive.
New Mom Backed for Leaving Husband to 'Starve' After Scathing Dinner Rant
"You are not leaving him to starve," one commenter assured. "He is starving himself."
Baby dies in ‘inhuman’ Dutch centre for asylum seekers
The death of a three-month-old baby at an overcrowded centre for asylum seekers in the Netherlands is being investigated, as medical charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) were deployed at the controversial facility for the first time. The unnamed infant’s death is the latest incident at the Ter Apel centre in...
Residents Of Luxury Neighborhood Outraged Over Abandoned House
Residents in a leafy village have been left outraged over an abandoned house that is home to squatters and has trees growing out of it. The bungalow in Mere, Cheshire, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, has been empty for eight years and now the back of the house has collapsed, the roof is leaking, and two trees are growing out of the ruins.
Voices: Merde! France is wondering what on earth Britain has done to the water
Just because no English minister or tabloid editor speaks French, it should not be assumed that the same is true on the other side of the Channel.In the space of just weeks, Britain has become the butt of every joke in France about the dirty old man of Europe, where stinking rubbish in the summer heat piles up on the streets of Edinburgh at what is still Europe’s biggest summer festival of art, music, theatre and culture.The endless Brexit queues for holidaymakers at Calais and Dover are looked on with pity, as are the regular reports on French television...
Atlas Obscura
Argus Museum
The Argus Museum is a unique place that tells the story of a camera company, the people involved and showcases unique collections connected to Argus. Established in 1983, the Museum is housed on the second floor of the Argus I Building, which was one of the company’s manufacturing facilities and is situated in Ann Arbor’s Old West Side neighborhood.
On This Day: Louis Mountbatten assassinated
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1859, the first successful oil well in the United States was drilled near Titusville, Pa. In 1883, the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history occurred on Krakatoa, a small, uninhabited island west of Sumatra in Indonesia. In 1928, the...
BBC
West Sussex charity revamps donated bus for homeless people
A charity has redesigned a donated double-decker bus to help homeless people sleeping in rural areas. Turning Tides, based in West Sussex, have installed a shower, a toilet and IT facilities on the bus to support the homeless. The charity said that demand for its services has doubled this year.
Britain's 'strictest headteacher' dubbed 'The Hitman' says 'habitually rude and aggressive' children are driving teachers out of the profession 'in droves'
'Britain's strictest headmaster' who was nicknamed 'The Hitman' has said that teachers are being driven out of the profession because of 'habitually rude and aggressive' children. Barry Smith, 54, who now works as a freelance teacher trainer and consultant, said teachers are leaving their jobs 'in droves' as they are...
Comments / 13