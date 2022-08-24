Throughout the past week of joint practices with the Raiders, the Patriots have endured many challenges on both sides of the ball, and Mac Jones has been vocal about it. It has been clear all summer long that the team is not on the same page and has a lot of work to do before the regular season begins. But now that it’s only two weeks away, there was hope the team would look better Friday night in their preseason finale in Las Vegas.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO