Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for 8 counties, including Freeborn
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday that he has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. The counties include:. Becker. Benton. Lyon. McLeod. Murray. Cottonwood.
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
RPS: Student assessment scores decline in math, science and reading proficiency
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) scores for school districts throughout the state have been released from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). For Rochester Public Schools, keeping with both statewide and national trends on learning loss during the pandemic, overall, scores have declined since the...
Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin moved to Arizona federal prison
(KSTP) – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was moved to federal custody on Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed Chauvin was picked up by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning at the Oak Park Heights state prison. According to Minnesota District’s Chief Deputy Michael Fuller, Chauvin is being moved...
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Crowned at State Fairgrounds
(ABC 6 News) – Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in a Wednesday evening ceremony at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota...
Rare Nevada fish to get full review for possible US listing
RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials say there’s enough evidence a rare fish along the California-Nevada line may be at risk of extinction to warrant a yearlong review to determine if it should be listed under the Endangered Species Act. Conservationists who petitioned for protection of the...
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State health officials in New York are warning of expanding “community spread” of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county. The state Department of Health said Friday the polio virus was detected in four samples from...
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The...
Weinstein conviction appeal to be heard by highest NY court
In this image taken from KABC pool video, convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrives in a wheelchair to an arraignment hearing, on July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. New York's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction. A spokesman for the Court of Appeals said Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, that oral arguments would likely be held sometime next year, after the decision to hear the case was granted Aug. 19. (KABC/Pool Photo via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]
New MnDOT traffic cameras activated on Highway 14 west of Rochester to Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Four new traffic cameras have been installed on Highway 14 west of Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The cameras are located between Rochester and Byron at 7th Street, Olmsted County Roads 44 and 3, and at 10th Avenue. There are more than...
MN Dept. of Commerce to auction 400+ unclaimed property items including jewelry, gems, collectible coins
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Commerce announced it will auction off more than 400 items unclaimed from bank safe-deposit boxes. Some of the items include jewelry, gems, precious metals and 19th and 20th century coins. The items come from safe-deposit boxes at banks that have gone...
Former St. Louis aldermen plead guilty to bribery charges
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two more former St. Louis alderman pleaded guilty Friday to federal corruption charges, admitting that they took bribes from a small business owner in exchange for approving legislation authorizing property tax breaks. Former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed pleaded guilty to one...
Osage football head coach Torian Wolf on keeping the L.R. Falk Trophy after win over St. Ansgar
Green Devils beat the Saints, 27-19 in the season opener for both teams. ABC 6 Sports Reporter Richard Denson talks to Osage football head coach Torian Wolf following the Green Devils second straight victory over St. Ansgar to keep the L.R. Falk Trophy.
