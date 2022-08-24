ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

The humbling of Peloton's brand

Peloton’s luxe veneer is fading fast as it seeks to find more customers. Why it matters: The tradeoff is the result of a self-imposed makeover amid a huge turnaround strategy that began in February. Driving the news: Shares of the company plummeted over 18% Thursday as investors digested its...
BUSINESS
Axios

Box CEO eyes growth even as customers face challenges

Box CEO Aaron Levie says his company is seeing strong business, even as his customers struggle to deal with inflation, supply-chain challenges and an uncertain path back to traditional office life. "Every enterprise on the planet is dealing with some mix of macroeconomic or business-specific challenges," Levie told Axios in...
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy