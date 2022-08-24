Read full article on original website
Related
The humbling of Peloton's brand
Peloton’s luxe veneer is fading fast as it seeks to find more customers. Why it matters: The tradeoff is the result of a self-imposed makeover amid a huge turnaround strategy that began in February. Driving the news: Shares of the company plummeted over 18% Thursday as investors digested its...
Box CEO eyes growth even as customers face challenges
Box CEO Aaron Levie says his company is seeing strong business, even as his customers struggle to deal with inflation, supply-chain challenges and an uncertain path back to traditional office life. "Every enterprise on the planet is dealing with some mix of macroeconomic or business-specific challenges," Levie told Axios in...
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0