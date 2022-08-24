Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a shooting suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago. They say it all started when he claimed an employee got his order wrong.
wlen.com
No New Information Released by Police on Associated Charities Fire
Adrian, MI – No new information has been released by the Adrian Police Department on the suspicious fire at the Associated Charities on Tecumseh Street in Adrian early Wednesday morning. In a news release from earlier this week, the APD said that officers discovered that the windows had been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with stealing pickup truck from Madison Heights Fire Department
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been charged with stealing a utility pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department earlier this week. Officials said the truck was stolen at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) by Ashon Lamar Norman, 30, of Romulus. Norma is accused of entering an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school
DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
Engineering report of Riverview Terrace Apartments shows cracks in floorboards, improperly restrained walls
ADRIAN, Mich. — According to an engineering report for the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan, a wall appeared to not be properly attached to the floor, causing weight-bearing issues and light was seen shining from a unit below one with cracked planks. The "clear break through the precast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
Juveniles caught after ATV damages bean fields in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Juveniles on an ATV being driven recklessly and damaging crops were caught by police after a short chase Tuesday in Jackson County. At about 12:15 p.m. Aug. 23, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the ATV driving recklessly on Wolf Lake Road in Napoleon Township, southeast of Jackson.
13abc.com
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man didn’t like smell of cigar he bought so he dumped gas in Detroit store, set it on fire
DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire. Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.
Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
sent-trib.com
Catalytic converters stolen in BG
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Division was called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom. Police say that Lewis has not been seen by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know. Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this...
WANE-TV
Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary
DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
13abc.com
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
The Biden administration on Friday said that enough monkeypox vaccine is now available, but there are concerns about racial gaps reported in some parts of the country. Imagine It! - Trizonal Space Warper - Aug. 27th, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dan and Carl take a dizzying look at the...
wtvbam.com
Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
wlen.com
Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours
Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
