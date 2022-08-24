ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

No New Information Released by Police on Associated Charities Fire

Adrian, MI – No new information has been released by the Adrian Police Department on the suspicious fire at the Associated Charities on Tecumseh Street in Adrian early Wednesday morning. In a news release from earlier this week, the APD said that officers discovered that the windows had been...
ADRIAN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school

DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Adrian, MI
Adrian, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Charities#Police#A Burning#Accident
WTOL 11

Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Catalytic converters stolen in BG

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Division was called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
DECATUR, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in

The Biden administration on Friday said that enough monkeypox vaccine is now available, but there are concerns about racial gaps reported in some parts of the country. Imagine It! - Trizonal Space Warper - Aug. 27th, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dan and Carl take a dizzying look at the...
TOLEDO, OH
wtvbam.com

Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wlen.com

Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours

Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
ADRIAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy