Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 2 Guide
High school football is underway and we have entered Week 2. There are 175 contests scheduled across the state of Tennessee this week, reports TSSAA. This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26. Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville.
Middle Tennessee Electric CFO Cindy Layne Selected as 2022 CFO Awards Honoree by Nashville Business Journal
Cindy Layne, CFO at Middle Tennessee Electric, was announced as a 2022 CFO Awards honoree by the Nashville Business Journal (NBJ). To view the complete article, visit here. To determine the list of honorees, nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees were then asked to submit questionnaires highlighting their accomplishments from the past year and how they kept their company’s finances in the black and thriving. An independent panel of judges scored the questionnaires, and those scoring the highest were named to this year’s list.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Did You Know That You Can Order Popcorn Harvested From Luke Bryan’s Tennessee Farm?
Luke Bryan is offering a limited edition of popcorn made from corn grown on his farm in Tennessee. In a video, Bryan shared popcorn is his favorite snack. He stated, “Proud to announce my partnership with @fendt_north_america and a few local friends to bring you Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn. Try our two amazing flavors handpicked by me. Learn more at boldlygrowngoods.com. Even better, Fendt is donating $25,000 to @nationalffa when supplies sell out.”
The Ultimate Guide to Compression Garments from Pretty In Pink Boutique
Lymphedema refers to swelling that occurs when the lymphatic system is unable to adequately drain fluid, usually from an arm or leg. The most common cause of lymphedema is cancer. If cancer cells block lymph vessels, or lymph nodes are removed in cancer treatment, lymphedema may result. There are various...
Tennessee State Representative & Former Chief of Staff Indicted In Bribery & Kickback Conspiracy
NASHVILLE –Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were indicted by a federal grand jury yesterday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both were arrested at their homes this morning by FBI agents and will make initial appearances before a U.S. Magistrate Judge later today.
Unemployment in Tennessee Holds Steady for the Third Month
Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged for July 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). For the third consecutive month, the rate has held steady at 3.3%. The state’s July rate is just 0.1 of a percentage point higher...
