SPY

Not a Typo: You Can Buy a $279 iPad at Amazon Today If You Hurry

Editor’s Note on August 26, 2022: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $279.99, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. Please note that this new price reduction only covers the Space Gray version of the iPad 9. We’ve updated pricing in our original story below. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a lot less. Specifically,...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

New discount makes 2021 iPad mini even more attractive

You can grab Apple’s petite but powerful 2021 iPad mini with a sweet $59.01 discount on Amazon. The deal brings the price down to $439.99 from its retail price of $499. You will see an 8% discount on the listing page, with an additional $19.99 off applied during checkout.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279

Updated on August 27, 2022: After a brief hiatus due to low inventory, this deal is back online. We’ve got even more good news: the discount once again covers both the Silver and Space Gray 2021 iPad 9. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads.  Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Versa 4#Crossfit#Hiit#The Daily Readiness Score
The Independent

The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon

Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple’s most affordable iPad drops to lowest price yet

Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is even more affordable on Amazon today after a $49.01 discount. The deal brings down the price to just $279.99. This is the lowest ever price we have tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
TECHNOLOGY
goodmorningamerica.com

9 hot gifts for the holidays you can shop and save on now

It might be challenging to think about Christmas shopping at the end of August, but if you are looking to save on certain items, now is the time to start perusing for gifts. According to retail analysts, shoppers should expect to see some of the best sales in years due to long-delayed goods arrivals.
SHOPPING
technewstoday.com

How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade

There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a SURPRISE SALE on air fryers today

With folks becoming much more health conscience in the last few years, air fryers have become a lot more common, and while they aren’t going to produce the same results as a deep fryer, they manage to come close. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to get one, as there are some surprise air fryer deals at Best Buy happening right now, so it’s a perfect time to pick up an air fryer if you’ve been waiting for one.
LIFESTYLE
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Steering Yokes Are Falling To Pieces

Even though it's been in production for 10 years, the Tesla Model S is still a segment leader in many aspects. If you spring for the $135,990 Model S Plaid, you'll be rewarded with one of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world, all wrapped up in a practical and usable package. But, despite the premium pricing, Tesla has often been criticized for its less-than-premium interior finishes and build quality.
CARS
Android Authority

How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more

With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

