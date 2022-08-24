Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Watch's Rising Popularity Has Apple Running For Cover
Samsung is gaining some steam in the wearables game as their one-line hero strategy with the Galaxy Watch seems to be eating off some of Apple's market share.
Not a Typo: You Can Buy a $279 iPad at Amazon Today If You Hurry
Editor’s Note on August 26, 2022: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $279.99, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. Please note that this new price reduction only covers the Space Gray version of the iPad 9. We’ve updated pricing in our original story below. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a lot less. Specifically,...
Cult of Mac
New discount makes 2021 iPad mini even more attractive
You can grab Apple’s petite but powerful 2021 iPad mini with a sweet $59.01 discount on Amazon. The deal brings the price down to $439.99 from its retail price of $499. You will see an 8% discount on the listing page, with an additional $19.99 off applied during checkout.
This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279
Updated on August 27, 2022: After a brief hiatus due to low inventory, this deal is back online. We’ve got even more good news: the discount once again covers both the Silver and Space Gray 2021 iPad 9. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads. Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021...
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
CNET
Shop Coach Outlet's Varsity Collection With Prices Starting at $28
Some people like sporty styles and others love preppy. If you're the latter, Coach Outlet is back with a new deal on its varsity collection with about 100 styles with prices as low as $28. Unlike other Coach Outlet offers, this one doesn't get too expensive. One of the highest-priced...
My Amazon side hustle can make you $1,000 a week – it’s minimal effort and perfect if you’re lazy or strapped for cash
A FINANCE guru is teaching people how to make $1,000 a week with minimal effort on Amazon. TikToker Pat Harris, also known as ecomtrick, gained 1.6million views on his instructions for how to earn money by becoming an Amazon seller. Harris said in the recent video: "If you're lazy like...
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
What the lines on red Solo cups really mean – they aren’t for measuring alcohol
RED Solo cups are synonymous with partying, but the disposable drinkware has lots of everyday uses. The real meanings of the lines seem mundane, but you might find yourself using the measurements every day. According to Reader's Digest, there's a common misconception that the lines on red Solo cups are...
Coach Outlet's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back: Get $15 Flip Flops, $25 Wristlets, $70 Bags & More Deals
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s most affordable iPad drops to lowest price yet
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is even more affordable on Amazon today after a $49.01 discount. The deal brings down the price to just $279.99. This is the lowest ever price we have tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
goodmorningamerica.com
9 hot gifts for the holidays you can shop and save on now
It might be challenging to think about Christmas shopping at the end of August, but if you are looking to save on certain items, now is the time to start perusing for gifts. According to retail analysts, shoppers should expect to see some of the best sales in years due to long-delayed goods arrivals.
technewstoday.com
How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade
There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a SURPRISE SALE on air fryers today
With folks becoming much more health conscience in the last few years, air fryers have become a lot more common, and while they aren’t going to produce the same results as a deep fryer, they manage to come close. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to get one, as there are some surprise air fryer deals at Best Buy happening right now, so it’s a perfect time to pick up an air fryer if you’ve been waiting for one.
Sonos' Next Speaker Leaks With Some Surprising Changes
A new leak claims Sonos is working on three new speakers, one of which has been described as a wireless model sporting some unique design choices.
Tesla Steering Yokes Are Falling To Pieces
Even though it's been in production for 10 years, the Tesla Model S is still a segment leader in many aspects. If you spring for the $135,990 Model S Plaid, you'll be rewarded with one of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world, all wrapped up in a practical and usable package. But, despite the premium pricing, Tesla has often been criticized for its less-than-premium interior finishes and build quality.
CARS・
Android Authority
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
How To Sell Your Old Clothes & Earn Money For New Ones
Getting rid of old clothes to make room for new ones is such a refreshing feeling -- but with talk of a recession and prices on the rise, many are considering ways to where to sell clothing to make a bit of extra money. There are a few ways to...
YouTube TV's Rumored Mosaic Mode May Put You Into Sensory Overload
YouTube on smart TVs is about to get some useful new features, at least according to insiders who claim that Google gave them details about the plan.
SlashGear
