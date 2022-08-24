Read full article on original website
Champions League Draw Live - Who Will Manchester City Face This Year?
Not easy but it’s not a group of death. That falls to Viktoria Plzen. And so, all that is left is to work out the fixtures. Because of the World Cup being held in November, the group stages will be complete early and wil resume in February, where we hope City will be still taking part.
Manchester United 1-0 Southampton: Bruno Fernandes’ volley seals important away win
Manchester United defeated Southampton 1-0 away at Saint Mary’s Stadium to seal Erik ten Hag his second-consecutive Premier League win on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes volleyed home a cross from Diogo Dalot in the 55th minute to propel United from 14th position to sixth place in the league table. Ten...
A Few Liverpool Goalscorers Speak On Bournemouth Demolition
Liverpool set their Premier League record for goals scored, putting nine past Bournemouth to put talks of a crisis to rest. In an unfamiliar position in the bottom half of the league table following their loss to Manchester United on Monday, the Reds came into today's match with something to prove.
Brentford 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | Fortunate Blues
It’s back to the bench for Salomon Rondon as Frank Lampard decides it’s time to give Amadou Onana his first Premier League start, next to Alex Iwobi. Up front we’re going to have the semi-fluid front three again of Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil. Vitaliy...
Everton at Brentford: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Onana starts, False 9 again
It’s back to the bench for Salomon Rondon as Frank Lampard decides it’s time to give Amadou Onana his first Premier League start, next to Alex Iwobi. Up front we’re going to have the semi-fluid front three again of Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil. Vitaliy...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make De Jong Offer Barcelona Can’t Refuse
In an ideal world, Liverpool would have managed to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni or Jude Bellingham this summer. In this world, Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid and Dortmund won’t consider selling Bellingham until next year after losing start striker Erling Haaland. In a slightly less ideal but still...
Saturday football open thread
Hi, friends. Not many words today, just football. This is your open thread for today’s Premier League Saturday match schedule, a full slate of games highlighted by... well, I have no idea which match is the highlight, but if Chelsea and/or Arsenal lose today, it’s definitely that on.
Luis Diaz Express “Pride” Playing with Mohamed Salah
It has been less than an ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with two points from three games leaving them in a position they are not accustomed to under Jurgen Klopp: the bottom half of the Premier League table. However, while a combination of injuries and lack of form...
Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a strong side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Crystal Palace. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Saturday 27 August 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: Graham Scott.
MOTM: Bolton Wanderers 1-4 Aston Villa
In my view there were a number of really strong performances against an expensively assembled Aston Villa team boasting some big names and talented players. Bolton Wanderers more than held their own for 45 minutes, and were somewhat unfortunate not to be ahead at the break. However, for me one...
Newcastle, West Ham not giving up on Conor Gallagher loan idea — reports
Two Premier League clubs continue to push for Conor Gallagher’s loan signing, despite the unlikelihood of actually being successful in their attempts. According to the Telegraph and the Evening Standard, Newcastle United and West Ham United are still both pursuing Gallagher, hard and not so hard, respectively. Newcastle, who...
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Seeing both the forest and the trees
The play on the pitch has not always been perfect, but Tottenham Hotspur has started the season as it needed to, taking seven points out of nine from three fixtures that yielded a total of zero points last season. Some questions still remain, but two wins and a draw at Stamford Bridge are hard to criticize to open up the new year.
Liverpool Injury News: Who is Closer to Returning?
Adressing the press ahead of Liverpool’s Saturday afternoon match against newly-promoted Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp tempered expectations by noting that no players are fit enough to make their return against the Cherries. Klopp did note, however, that Curtis Jones, Thiago, and Joël Matip are “not far away”...
RB Leipzig, AC Milan leading the race for Trevoh Chalobah — reports
With Wesley Fofana on the verge of signing for Chelsea, perhaps Trevoh Chalobah’s loan departure will also be finalized in the coming days. As it stands, RB Leipzig and AC Milan appear to be frontrunners in the race. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) and Gianluca Di...
Borussia Dortmund Not Interested In Keïta
Following a brief mention in David Maddock’s report on Liverpool FC yesterday, the transfer rumour about Borussia Dortmund having an interest in Naby Keita has quickly been rubbished by reporters out of Germany, with Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and BILD’s Christian Falk leading the charge. And...
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
Liverpool return to Anfield needing to overcome injuries and lukewarm finishing as they looking to belatedly get their season on track against newly promoted Bournemouth in Premier League action. So far, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds have managed just two draws and a pair of points from their opening three fixtures, including a loss to Manchester United that helped to steady the ship for their struggling rivals. As a result, they find themselves closer to the relegation places than the title race, but it’s not too late to turn things around.
Match Report: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace
Another match down 2 goals, and another match that City get points from. This time Pep Guardiola’s side take all three points after 0-2 at halftime to Crystal Palace. On a beautiful late summer afternoon in Manchester the Sky Blues took to the Etihad pitch to face Patrick Vieira’s Palace. The Eagles had held City scoreless in two matches during the last campaign having beaten the eventual Champions the first and drawn the second. This Palace side was without top scorer Wilfried Zaha, however and there were some questions coming in from where the goals would come.
Sky Blue News: City v Palace, Silva Ficando, Pep Presser, and More...
It’s matchday!!!! Let’s get caught up on all the headlines as we get ready for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace at the Etihad. Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue. Saul gives us the latest on City’s form...
BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City
According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
CONFIRMED: Jean-Philippe Gbamin leaves Everton for Trabzonspor on loan
Everton are yet to officially acknowledge it, but midfielder Jean-Phillippe Gbamin has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. After having spent the remainder of the ‘21-22 season on loan away in the Russian Premier League with CSKA Moscow, the former Ivory Coast international was part of the Everton traveling squad that went to the United States, but failed to impress Frank Lampard and the coaching staff while there.
