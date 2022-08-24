Bricks build on fundraising plans for Sparks Complex, honoring young victim of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

WAUKESHA - Organizers of a plan to revamp a local sports complex in honor Waukesha parade victim Jackson Sparks hope that the sale of bricks will provide a solid foundation for their efforts.

Early indications, ahead of a full-blown marketing effort still to come, are that people are willing as plans for the William R. Oliver Park - Sparks Complex advance this summer through city approvals and fundraising channels.

"Bricks are selling," said Matt Drvaric, one of the organizers of the plan to rename and renovate the youth sports complex on Summit Avenue and Meadowbrook Road. "We've already raised several thousand dollars in brick sales since we started."

Planners build on bricks and more

That's significant because the campaign has only had media-related publicity in its first month, even before the concept was expected to be finalized by the city's Plan Commission on Aug. 24, Drvaric said.

"The campaign that will be built around brick sales will become a lot more prominent as we develop our marketing efforts around that further," he said.

Organizers have goals — specifically, to sell 1,000 bricks at $150, for a total of $150,000, to help fund the estimated $1.3 million project — but what the actual top dollar amount will be is "an interesting question," Drvaric said. That's because the paved area leading into the complex and the enhanced diamond that will be Jackson Sparks' name will consist of many more bricks than that, meaning there is virtually no limit on brick sales.

The brick sales, all featuring personalized messages or family names on 4-by-8-inch bricks, also included a more deluxe $5,000 option for 16-by-16-inch bricks personalized with corporate logos.

Fundraising efforts will also seek the support of local businesses and individuals beyond the brick sales, including in-kind donations, leading up to an anticipated 2023 unveiling of the upgraded facility.

It's all about Sparks' love of baseball

The sports complex enhancement plan was presented in April by Drvaric, a partner in Riverwaters Partners; Sean Cullen, the director of business development for J.P. Cullen; Jeff Ohm, accounts director for SRH Agency; and Melissa Baxter, president of Waukesha County Community Foundation.

The existing complex at 3041 Summit Ave. has hosted youth baseball activities for years. But the death of Jackson Sparks — the 8-year-old Mukwonago boy whose avid participation in youth baseball became widely known in the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy — prompted local organizers to look at the complex as a avenue to honor him, given the amount of time he spent playing ball in Waukesha.

The project envisions a memorial plaza entrance and upgrading one of the four diamonds with a full synthetic turf field, concrete slabbed dugouts, new fencing, audio-visual equipment, bleacher seating with viewing deck and LED field lighting.

The field itself is intended to recall Sparks' "love for the game of baseball," the organizers said.

"The spirit of the field will serve to create excitement for the families, share memories, and teach youth baseball players character through the game while bringing the community together," they said.

Family was stricken by the attack

Jackson and his older brother Tucker, 12, were both participants in the Nov. 21, 2021, parade as part of the Waukesha Blazers baseball team when they were struck by an SUV that police say was driven by Darrell Brooks Jr. of Milwaukee.

Jackson died two days after the incident, becoming the sixth fatality.

The months since have been a period of recovery for Tucker, who suffered a fractured skull, and grief for the family, which has mostly declined comments but has participated publicly in memorial events honoring Jackson.

One of those events was held in June in Mukwonago, where a bench at Field Park was dedicated to Jackson by the Mukwonago Lions Club.

"Through the Jerseys for Jackson program, and speaking with the family, we learned of Jackson's passion and love for baseball," said Chris Standlee, current president of the Mukwonago Lions Club, during the brief dedication ceremony on June 16.

Brooks, who remains in custody, is expected to stand trial in October on 83 criminal counts tied to the deaths and more than 60 other injuries. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. His attorneys have recently fought to have charges dismissed or prosecutors removed in the case.

