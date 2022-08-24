CCBOE personnel report
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) released its latest personnel report Friday. The board approved Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette’s recommendations on all items.
The following resignations were accepted:
- Rachel Allen Child Development Center (CDC)
- Heather Jarmon CDC
- Trenton Burton Cold Springs Elementary School (CSES)
- Lori Oden Cold Springs High School (CSHS)
- Paige Hamm Fairview Middle School (FMS)
- Kayse Fondren Parkside
- Johnna Ponder Vinemont Middle School (VMS)
- Brenda Dillashaw Welti
- Janet Sexton Welti
- Toby Denson West Point Middle School (WPMS)
- Brittney Shaddix WPMS
- Tammy Wiley WPMS
The following leaves of absence were accepted:
- Aubrey Moore Central Office
- Sarah Galvan CDC
- Whitney Haynes Fairview High School (FHS)
- Tiffany Ellis Good Hope High School (GHHS)
The following voluntary transfers were accepted:
- Name From To
- Felicia Bartlett Hanceville Middle School (HMS) CDC
- Emily Noland West Point Elementary School (WPES) CSHS
- Edwin Carter CDC Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA)
- Justin Miller Fairview High School (FHS) CATA
- Cody Rasco FMS FHS
- Stacey Gardner Fairview Elementary School (FES) FMS
- Vanessa Helms WPES Good Hope Elementary School (GHES)
- Rachael Anderson Good Hope Primary School (GHPS) GHPS (new position)
- Brett Johnson CSHS GHPS
- Amanda Shedd GHPS GHPS (new position)
- Ashley Uhrig GHES GHPS and GHES
- Donna Moon HHS HHS (new position)
- Christie Thomas Harmony Harmony (new position)
- Daniel Weaver GHPS HP K-8
- Cynthia Christiansen Vinemont Elementary School (VES) VES (new position)
- Melony Griggs VES VES (new position)
- Abby Williams PES VES
- Cristi Easterwood Welti Welti (new position)
- Bethany Dingler WPES WPES (new position)
- Jessica Taylor WPES WPES (new position)
- Amber Thornton WPES WPES (new position)
- Sonia Eady West Point Intermediate School (WPS) WPIS
- Tracey Fowler VES WPMS
- Sarah Storck CDC WPMS
The following appointments, contingent on proper state certification, were approved:
- Laura James Central Office Human Resource Asst.
- KC Dickerson Cold Springs Middle School (CSMS) Social science teacher
- Ethan Barnette CSHS Social science teacher
- Brian Tidwell CSHS Maintenance/lead custodian
- Heather Wilkerson CSHS English teacher
- Samantha Drake FES Custodian
- Martha Hunt FES Elementary teacher
- Amber Kugler FES Elementary teacher
- Lamanda Mapes FES Pre-K auxiliary teacher
- Brittany Freeman FHS Family and consumer science teacher
- Grant Howard FHS Science teacher
- Mackenzie Burnett FMS Social science teacher
- David Carrell FMS Social science teacher
- Brant Tommie FMS Social science teacher
- Rebecca McDonald GHPS Temporary teacher
- Barbara Owens GHPS Reading intervention teacher
- Kelley Pugh GHPS Temporary teacher
- Jamie Rockwell HES Elementary teacher
- Nathan Appling Harmony Social science teacher
- April Taylor Harmony Elementary teacher
- Chesley Crider Holly Pond K-8 School counselor
- Amanda Tucker Parkside Elementary teacher
- Whitney Cole Systemwide Speech language pathologist
- Beth Drake Systemwide Psychometrist
- Julie Smith Systemwide Psychometrist
- Mildred Atchison VES Elementary teacher
- Lauren Mahler Welti Special education teacher
- Crystal Talley Welti Elementary teacher
- Jordan Whitlock Welti Part-time counselor
- Susan Lewis WPES Elementary counselor
- Cynde Roberts WPES Part-time intervention teacher
- Kenneth Coleman WPHS Maintenance/lead custodian
- Samantha Bryson WPMS Career preparedness teacher
- William Tidwell WPMS Computer science teacher
The following substitutes were approved:
- Debra Ozbolt Custodian
- Sheila Welborn Teacher
- Lacy Stancil Teacher
- Elizabeth Screws Teacher
- Joan Faulkner Child nutrition
- Julie Thrower Child nutrition
The following long-term certified teacher substitutes were approved:
- Sheila Welborn Teacher
- Lacy Stancil Teacher
- Elizabeth Screws Teacher
- Katharine Fuqua Teacher
The following contract/salary changes were approved:
- Morgan Leaann Watts Upgrade to master’s degree
- Rebecca McKoy School custodian from 187 days to 197 days
- Lacie Burks School custodian from 182 days to 197 days
- Shelba Edge School custodian from 187 days to 197 days
- Donna Drake School custodian from 182 days to 197 days
- Samantha Surrett CDC Extended School Year summer session
The following non-faculty coaches were approved:
- Kinley Campbell CSES Girls basketball
- Claborn Campbell CSES Girls basketball
- Janna Huffstutler CSHS Cross country and track
- Johnny Huffstutler CSHS Cross country and track
- Charlie Parris CSHS Cross country and track
- James Calvert CSHS Track
- Kinley Campbell CSHS Track
- Micah Means CSHS Volleyball
- Jason Bryan FHS Baseball
- Jason Hurt FHS Baseball
- Justin Billings FHS Girls basketball
- Jason Hankins FHS Cross country
- Mason Black FHS Football
- Jasmine Cortes FHS Girls soccer
- Ashley Stanley FHS Volleyball
- Katie Ball FHS Volleyball and softball
- Monse Moreno FHS Cross country and track
- Jeffery Lawson FMS Girls basketball
- Christopher Nichols FMS Boys basketball
- Paci Martin FMS Football cheer coach
- Terry Smith FMS Football and basketball
- Isabella McGukin FMS Volleyball
- Sydney Chappell GHHS Cheerleading
- Dylan Earnest GHHS Football
- Richard Dillashaw GHHS Football and baseball
- Skylar Tucker GHHS Softball
- Timothy Tucker GHHS Softball
- Lawton Farr GHMS Basketball
- Brandy Low GHMS Cheerleading
- Brandon Black GHMS Football
- Timothy Cofer GHMS Football
- Rocky Montgomery GHMS Football
- Destiny Powe GHMS/GHHS Cheerleading
- Samuel Jones GHMS/GHHS Football
- Dakota Holloway HHS Football
- Dakota Hurst HHS Football
- Paul Glenon HMS Basketball
- Frankie Basinger HMS Football
- Christopher Steele HPHS Football
- Bobby Surrett HPHS Football
- Harvey Moss HPHS Football
- Adrien Adams HPHS Volleyball
- Mary Shaw HPMS Cheerleading
- Caleb Jones HPMS Football
- Michael Jones HPMS Football
- Joseph Pace HPMS Football
- Destry Stone HPMS Basketball
- Jennifer Westall HPMS Volleyball
- Ty Wilson HPMS/HPHS Football
- Frank Gingrich VHS Baseball
- Kevin Hale VHS Baseball
- Trey McRae VHS Baseball
- David Miller VHS Baseball
- Garrett Boland VHS Football
- William Conquest VHS Football
- Lindsay Robinson VHS Girls basketball
- Daniel Lee VHS Golf
- Tyler Boland VHS Track
- Nathan Perry VMS Baseball
- Whitten Hunt WPHS Football
- Cameron Bates WPHS Football/baseball
- Christian Hill WPHS Volleyball
- Tyler White WPMS 7 th grade boys basketball
- Branson Smith WPMS Football
Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC, All Rights Reserved.
Comments / 0