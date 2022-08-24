ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

CCBOE personnel report

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) released its latest personnel report Friday. The board approved Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette’s recommendations on all items.

The following resignations were accepted:

  • Rachel Allen Child Development Center (CDC)
  • Heather Jarmon CDC
  • Trenton Burton Cold Springs Elementary School (CSES)
  • Lori Oden Cold Springs High School (CSHS)
  • Paige Hamm Fairview Middle School (FMS)
  • Kayse Fondren Parkside
  • Johnna Ponder Vinemont Middle School (VMS)
  • Brenda Dillashaw Welti
  • Janet Sexton Welti
  • Toby Denson West Point Middle School (WPMS)
  • Brittney Shaddix WPMS
  • Tammy Wiley WPMS

The following leaves of absence were accepted:

  • Aubrey Moore Central Office
  • Sarah Galvan CDC
  • Whitney Haynes Fairview High School (FHS)
  • Tiffany Ellis Good Hope High School (GHHS)

The following voluntary transfers were accepted:

  • Name From To
  • Felicia Bartlett Hanceville Middle School (HMS) CDC
  • Emily Noland West Point Elementary School (WPES) CSHS
  • Edwin Carter CDC Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA)
  • Justin Miller Fairview High School (FHS) CATA
  • Cody Rasco FMS FHS
  • Stacey Gardner Fairview Elementary School (FES) FMS
  • Vanessa Helms WPES Good Hope Elementary School (GHES)
  • Rachael Anderson Good Hope Primary School (GHPS) GHPS (new position)
  • Brett Johnson CSHS GHPS
  • Amanda Shedd GHPS GHPS (new position)
  • Ashley Uhrig GHES GHPS and GHES
  • Donna Moon HHS HHS (new position)
  • Christie Thomas Harmony Harmony (new position)
  • Daniel Weaver GHPS HP K-8
  • Cynthia Christiansen Vinemont Elementary School (VES) VES (new position)
  • Melony Griggs VES VES (new position)
  • Abby Williams PES VES
  • Cristi Easterwood Welti Welti (new position)
  • Bethany Dingler WPES WPES (new position)
  • Jessica Taylor WPES WPES (new position)
  • Amber Thornton WPES WPES (new position)
  • Sonia Eady West Point Intermediate School (WPS) WPIS
  • Tracey Fowler VES WPMS
  • Sarah Storck CDC WPMS

The following appointments, contingent on proper state certification, were approved:

  • Laura James Central Office Human Resource Asst.
  • KC Dickerson Cold Springs Middle School (CSMS) Social science teacher
  • Ethan Barnette CSHS Social science teacher
  • Brian Tidwell CSHS Maintenance/lead custodian
  • Heather Wilkerson CSHS English teacher
  • Samantha Drake FES Custodian
  • Martha Hunt FES Elementary teacher
  • Amber Kugler FES Elementary teacher
  • Lamanda Mapes FES Pre-K auxiliary teacher
  • Brittany Freeman FHS Family and consumer science teacher
  • Grant Howard FHS Science teacher
  • Mackenzie Burnett FMS Social science teacher
  • David Carrell FMS Social science teacher
  • Brant Tommie FMS Social science teacher
  • Rebecca McDonald GHPS Temporary teacher
  • Barbara Owens GHPS Reading intervention teacher
  • Kelley Pugh GHPS Temporary teacher
  • Jamie Rockwell HES Elementary teacher
  • Nathan Appling Harmony Social science teacher
  • April Taylor Harmony Elementary teacher
  • Chesley Crider Holly Pond K-8 School counselor
  • Amanda Tucker Parkside Elementary teacher
  • Whitney Cole Systemwide Speech language pathologist
  • Beth Drake Systemwide Psychometrist
  • Julie Smith Systemwide Psychometrist
  • Mildred Atchison VES Elementary teacher
  • Lauren Mahler Welti Special education teacher
  • Crystal Talley Welti Elementary teacher
  • Jordan Whitlock Welti Part-time counselor
  • Susan Lewis WPES Elementary counselor
  • Cynde Roberts WPES Part-time intervention teacher
  • Kenneth Coleman WPHS Maintenance/lead custodian
  • Samantha Bryson WPMS Career preparedness teacher
  • William Tidwell WPMS Computer science teacher

The following substitutes were approved:

  • Debra Ozbolt Custodian
  • Sheila Welborn Teacher
  • Lacy Stancil Teacher
  • Elizabeth Screws Teacher
  • Joan Faulkner Child nutrition
  • Julie Thrower Child nutrition

The following long-term certified teacher substitutes were approved:

  • Sheila Welborn Teacher
  • Lacy Stancil Teacher
  • Elizabeth Screws Teacher
  • Katharine Fuqua Teacher

The following contract/salary changes were approved:

  • Morgan Leaann Watts Upgrade to master’s degree
  • Rebecca McKoy School custodian from 187 days to 197 days
  • Lacie Burks School custodian from 182 days to 197 days
  • Shelba Edge School custodian from 187 days to 197 days
  • Donna Drake School custodian from 182 days to 197 days
  • Samantha Surrett CDC Extended School Year summer session

The following non-faculty coaches were approved:

  • Kinley Campbell CSES Girls basketball
  • Claborn Campbell CSES Girls basketball
  • Janna Huffstutler CSHS Cross country and track
  • Johnny Huffstutler CSHS Cross country and track
  • Charlie Parris CSHS Cross country and track
  • James Calvert CSHS Track
  • Kinley Campbell CSHS Track
  • Micah Means CSHS Volleyball
  • Jason Bryan FHS Baseball
  • Jason Hurt FHS Baseball
  • Justin Billings FHS Girls basketball
  • Jason Hankins FHS Cross country
  • Mason Black FHS Football
  • Jasmine Cortes FHS Girls soccer
  • Ashley Stanley FHS Volleyball
  • Katie Ball FHS Volleyball and softball
  • Monse Moreno FHS Cross country and track
  • Jeffery Lawson FMS Girls basketball
  • Christopher Nichols FMS Boys basketball
  • Paci Martin FMS Football cheer coach
  • Terry Smith FMS Football and basketball
  • Isabella McGukin FMS Volleyball
  • Sydney Chappell GHHS Cheerleading
  • Dylan Earnest GHHS Football
  • Richard Dillashaw GHHS Football and baseball
  • Skylar Tucker GHHS Softball
  • Timothy Tucker GHHS Softball
  • Lawton Farr GHMS Basketball
  • Brandy Low GHMS Cheerleading
  • Brandon Black GHMS Football
  • Timothy Cofer GHMS Football
  • Rocky Montgomery GHMS Football
  • Destiny Powe GHMS/GHHS Cheerleading
  • Samuel Jones GHMS/GHHS Football
  • Dakota Holloway HHS Football
  • Dakota Hurst HHS Football
  • Paul Glenon HMS Basketball
  • Frankie Basinger HMS Football
  • Christopher Steele HPHS Football
  • Bobby Surrett HPHS Football
  • Harvey Moss HPHS Football
  • Adrien Adams HPHS Volleyball
  • Mary Shaw HPMS Cheerleading
  • Caleb Jones HPMS Football
  • Michael Jones HPMS Football
  • Joseph Pace HPMS Football
  • Destry Stone HPMS Basketball
  • Jennifer Westall HPMS Volleyball
  • Ty Wilson HPMS/HPHS Football
  • Frank Gingrich VHS Baseball
  • Kevin Hale VHS Baseball
  • Trey McRae VHS Baseball
  • David Miller VHS Baseball
  • Garrett Boland VHS Football
  • William Conquest VHS Football
  • Lindsay Robinson VHS Girls basketball
  • Daniel Lee VHS Golf
  • Tyler Boland VHS Track
  • Nathan Perry VMS Baseball
  • Whitten Hunt WPHS Football
  • Cameron Bates WPHS Football/baseball
  • Christian Hill WPHS Volleyball
  • Tyler White WPMS 7 th grade boys basketball
  • Branson Smith WPMS Football

