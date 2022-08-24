CCBOE personnel report

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) released its latest personnel report Friday. The board approved Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette’s recommendations on all items.

The following resignations were accepted:

Rachel Allen Child Development Center (CDC)

Heather Jarmon CDC

Trenton Burton Cold Springs Elementary School (CSES)

Lori Oden Cold Springs High School (CSHS)

Paige Hamm Fairview Middle School (FMS)

Kayse Fondren Parkside

Johnna Ponder Vinemont Middle School (VMS)

Brenda Dillashaw Welti

Janet Sexton Welti

Toby Denson West Point Middle School (WPMS)

Brittney Shaddix WPMS

Tammy Wiley WPMS

The following leaves of absence were accepted:

Aubrey Moore Central Office

Sarah Galvan CDC

Whitney Haynes Fairview High School (FHS)

Tiffany Ellis Good Hope High School (GHHS)

The following voluntary transfers were accepted:

Name From To

Felicia Bartlett Hanceville Middle School (HMS) CDC

Emily Noland West Point Elementary School (WPES) CSHS

Edwin Carter CDC Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA)

Justin Miller Fairview High School (FHS) CATA

Cody Rasco FMS FHS

Stacey Gardner Fairview Elementary School (FES) FMS

Vanessa Helms WPES Good Hope Elementary School (GHES)

Rachael Anderson Good Hope Primary School (GHPS) GHPS (new position)

Brett Johnson CSHS GHPS

Amanda Shedd GHPS GHPS (new position)

Ashley Uhrig GHES GHPS and GHES

Donna Moon HHS HHS (new position)

Christie Thomas Harmony Harmony (new position)

Daniel Weaver GHPS HP K-8

Cynthia Christiansen Vinemont Elementary School (VES) VES (new position)

Melony Griggs VES VES (new position)

Abby Williams PES VES

Cristi Easterwood Welti Welti (new position)

Bethany Dingler WPES WPES (new position)

Jessica Taylor WPES WPES (new position)

Amber Thornton WPES WPES (new position)

Sonia Eady West Point Intermediate School (WPS) WPIS

Tracey Fowler VES WPMS

Sarah Storck CDC WPMS

The following appointments, contingent on proper state certification, were approved:

Laura James Central Office Human Resource Asst.

KC Dickerson Cold Springs Middle School (CSMS) Social science teacher

Ethan Barnette CSHS Social science teacher

Brian Tidwell CSHS Maintenance/lead custodian

Heather Wilkerson CSHS English teacher

Samantha Drake FES Custodian

Martha Hunt FES Elementary teacher

Amber Kugler FES Elementary teacher

Lamanda Mapes FES Pre-K auxiliary teacher

Brittany Freeman FHS Family and consumer science teacher

Grant Howard FHS Science teacher

Mackenzie Burnett FMS Social science teacher

David Carrell FMS Social science teacher

Brant Tommie FMS Social science teacher

Rebecca McDonald GHPS Temporary teacher

Barbara Owens GHPS Reading intervention teacher

Kelley Pugh GHPS Temporary teacher

Jamie Rockwell HES Elementary teacher

Nathan Appling Harmony Social science teacher

April Taylor Harmony Elementary teacher

Chesley Crider Holly Pond K-8 School counselor

Amanda Tucker Parkside Elementary teacher

Whitney Cole Systemwide Speech language pathologist

Beth Drake Systemwide Psychometrist

Julie Smith Systemwide Psychometrist

Mildred Atchison VES Elementary teacher

Lauren Mahler Welti Special education teacher

Crystal Talley Welti Elementary teacher

Jordan Whitlock Welti Part-time counselor

Susan Lewis WPES Elementary counselor

Cynde Roberts WPES Part-time intervention teacher

Kenneth Coleman WPHS Maintenance/lead custodian

Samantha Bryson WPMS Career preparedness teacher

William Tidwell WPMS Computer science teacher

The following substitutes were approved:

Debra Ozbolt Custodian

Sheila Welborn Teacher

Lacy Stancil Teacher

Elizabeth Screws Teacher

Joan Faulkner Child nutrition

Julie Thrower Child nutrition

The following long-term certified teacher substitutes were approved:

Sheila Welborn Teacher

Lacy Stancil Teacher

Elizabeth Screws Teacher

Katharine Fuqua Teacher

The following contract/salary changes were approved:

Morgan Leaann Watts Upgrade to master’s degree

Rebecca McKoy School custodian from 187 days to 197 days

Lacie Burks School custodian from 182 days to 197 days

Shelba Edge School custodian from 187 days to 197 days

Donna Drake School custodian from 182 days to 197 days

Samantha Surrett CDC Extended School Year summer session

The following non-faculty coaches were approved:

Kinley Campbell CSES Girls basketball

Claborn Campbell CSES Girls basketball

Janna Huffstutler CSHS Cross country and track

Johnny Huffstutler CSHS Cross country and track

Charlie Parris CSHS Cross country and track

James Calvert CSHS Track

Kinley Campbell CSHS Track

Micah Means CSHS Volleyball

Jason Bryan FHS Baseball

Jason Hurt FHS Baseball

Justin Billings FHS Girls basketball

Jason Hankins FHS Cross country

Mason Black FHS Football

Jasmine Cortes FHS Girls soccer

Ashley Stanley FHS Volleyball

Katie Ball FHS Volleyball and softball

Monse Moreno FHS Cross country and track

Jeffery Lawson FMS Girls basketball

Christopher Nichols FMS Boys basketball

Paci Martin FMS Football cheer coach

Terry Smith FMS Football and basketball

Isabella McGukin FMS Volleyball

Sydney Chappell GHHS Cheerleading

Dylan Earnest GHHS Football

Richard Dillashaw GHHS Football and baseball

Skylar Tucker GHHS Softball

Timothy Tucker GHHS Softball

Lawton Farr GHMS Basketball

Brandy Low GHMS Cheerleading

Brandon Black GHMS Football

Timothy Cofer GHMS Football

Rocky Montgomery GHMS Football

Destiny Powe GHMS/GHHS Cheerleading

Samuel Jones GHMS/GHHS Football

Dakota Holloway HHS Football

Dakota Hurst HHS Football

Paul Glenon HMS Basketball

Frankie Basinger HMS Football

Christopher Steele HPHS Football

Bobby Surrett HPHS Football

Harvey Moss HPHS Football

Adrien Adams HPHS Volleyball

Mary Shaw HPMS Cheerleading

Caleb Jones HPMS Football

Michael Jones HPMS Football

Joseph Pace HPMS Football

Destry Stone HPMS Basketball

Jennifer Westall HPMS Volleyball

Ty Wilson HPMS/HPHS Football

Frank Gingrich VHS Baseball

Kevin Hale VHS Baseball

Trey McRae VHS Baseball

David Miller VHS Baseball

Garrett Boland VHS Football

William Conquest VHS Football

Lindsay Robinson VHS Girls basketball

Daniel Lee VHS Golf

Tyler Boland VHS Track

Nathan Perry VMS Baseball

Whitten Hunt WPHS Football

Cameron Bates WPHS Football/baseball

Christian Hill WPHS Volleyball

Tyler White WPMS 7 th grade boys basketball

grade boys basketball Branson Smith WPMS Football

