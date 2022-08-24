ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivey awards $20K for bulletproof vests

By Office of Gov. Kay Ivey
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to provide new bulletproof vests for its agents.

“I cannot say thank you enough to our state troopers and all law enforcement officers in Alabama who put their lives on the line when they put on that badge,” said Ivey. “It is my prayer that no officers are injured or worse because of someone’s senseless and selfish actions. These vests will provide an added layer of protection when our officers enter potentially dangerous situations.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the award from funds provided annually to Alabama through the U.S. Department of Justice. The grants enable law enforcement agencies to purchase or replace personal protection equipment for their officers.

“All of us feel tremendously saddened when an officer is injured or killed in the line of duty,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “ADECA supports Governor Ivey in providing this grant that helps protect those who are enforcing our laws and working to keep our communities and neighborhoods safe.”

“Protective vests safeguard our troopers and special agents and provide them with the protection they need when answering the call to protect and serve our great state,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “We are deeply grateful to Governor Ivey as well as ADECA for their continued support of law enforcement and their unwavering efforts to ensure our agency has the funds needed to provide an enhanced layer of safety for all our sworn employees.”

The Cullman Tribune

ALEA statement on passing of Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez

MONTGOMERY, Ala.  – Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Sec. Hal Taylor on Tuesday issued a statement on the passing of Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez Monday, who was killed Aug. 22.   According to Mobile’s WKRG,  “Monday night the officer was headed home to Foley on Highway 59 when investigators say a pickup truck flew through the stop sign at County Road 36, killing the officer on impact. The investigation continues, but Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock says early projections indicate the other driver could’ve been going double the posted 45mph speed limit.”  Said Taylor: “On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement...
MOUNT VERNON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov  Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

ADPH: Follow safe sleep guidelines to prevent infant deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has provided additional details regarding safe sleep in its recently published policy statement, “Sleep-Related Infant Deaths: Updated 2022 Recommendations for Reducing Infant Deaths in the Sleep Environment.”   The ABCs of safe sleep still apply:  Alone: nothing but baby—babies should not sleep on the same surface with anyone else and there should be no loose items, such as soft toys, blankets or bumper pads in their cribs On their Back: for every sleep at bedtime and for naps In their Crib: always return the baby to his/her own sleep area—not in adult beds, even for naps  The new guidelines...
ALABAMA STATE
