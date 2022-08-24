'Do your job and work hard': Matthew Judon continues to be a perfect fit for the Patriots

FOXBORO — It’s hot out. Really hot. On this day during training camp, the humidity is off the charts. Temperatures are hitting the mid 90s. As players walk off the Gillette Stadium practice field, sweat can be seen coming out of their cleats with each step.

More: Jakobi Meyers, Jalen Mills and more: 10 Patriots whose stock is soaring this summer .

It’s a good day to wear shorts and a T-shirt. If you’re Matthew Judon, however, there’s never a good day to wear shorts and a T-shirt. The Patriots' Pro Bowl pass rusher was here in Foxboro wearing a red sweatshirt underneath his pads. By the time practice was over, the material of this hoodie was drenched. It looked uncomfortable.

If you’re Matthew Judon, that’s exactly what you want.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Judon entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. It was there that he attached himself to Terrell Suggs — a seven-time Pro Bowler, 2011 Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Super Bowl champion. Suggs wanted to make practice harder on himself to better prepare for the season. Judon aimed to do the same and still does.

“Shoot, I’m just making it harder on myself,” Judon said. “Just trying to sweat and get all the bad stuff out. I’ve seen Terrell Suggs wear a sweatshirt every day in camp. No matter the degrees. No matter the temperature. Every day, come out here and try to sweat it out.”

After signing a four-year, $54.5-million contract with the Patriots in 2021, Judon arrived in New England with high expectations. His transition to Foxboro was seamless. Those expectations were almost instantly matched. After a Pro Bowl season (his third in a row), Judon continues to be a perfect fit for head coach Bill Belichick’s defense.

Judon a fan and media favorite

“What up, gang?”

That’s usually what Judon says as he steps to the microphone or podium. The 30-year-old is not only a good fit on the field for the Patriots but also has become a fan and a media favorite. Last year, Judon won the 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award, given to a Patriots player who is most helpful and accommodating.

For someone who is menacing on the football field, Judon never shies away from being himself inside Gillette Stadium. Although Belichick’s program is known to be rigid and hyper-focused, Judon has found that the franchise allows players to be themselves — as long as they are focused on their task.

“It’s come here and be yourself, man,” Judon said. “As long as you do your job and work hard and come out here and be consistent, you’ve got consistent effort, it’s be yourself first. Everybody is respected as a man first — I think that’s the good thing about this organization.”

Off the field, he has clearly fit in. On the field, Judon has given the Patriots something they lacked.

During his five seasons in Baltimore, Judon developed into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He amassed 74 quarterback hits over his final three seasons with the Ravens. That was the fifth most in that space behind T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Za’Darius Smith and Chris Jones.

Prior to Judon's signing with the Patriots, the team's defense finished tied for 27th in the NFL in total sacks with 24. Last season, Judon led the Patriots with a career-high 12.5 sacks to go with 25 quarterback hits. That marked the 17th time in franchise history that a player had finished a season with 10 or more sacks. The Pats finished the season with a better pass rush, with 36 total sacks, thanks to Judon.

“He brings good energy in addition to being a good player,” Patriots linebackers coach Steven Belichick said. “Very likable, upbeat, positive guy. I think that helps everybody in the building.”

He's one of the top players in the NFL

Judon’s 12.5 sacks last season tied Chandler Jones (2015) and Mike Vrabel (2007) for the most by a Patriots player under Belichick. That effort not only made him a favorite on and off the field in Foxboro but earned him national praise this offseason.

This month, Judon earned a spot on the NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2022 list. Voted on by players, he was ranked No. 52 after not being ranked last season.

“Matt’s got a lot of good energy, loves football, plays hard,” Bill Belichick said. "Came in obviously as a very experienced player, like all the [free agents] do, with at least four years in the system. Good system in Baltimore. Like I said, he has good energy, anxious to learn, gave us a lot of productive plays. … But he works well with everybody and is a good communicator. Tough, physical football player.”

Judon is one of the most important players on the 2021 Patriots. After cornerback J.C. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Judon clearly became the most talented player on the defensive side of the ball. He also might be the most talented player on the roster.

As Belichick noted, Judon is "anxious to learn" but is also happy to teach his younger teammates. Whether that’s passed down knowledge from someone like Suggs or giving advice on pass rush moves, Judon is all in with the Patriots, his coaches and the leaders that came before him.

“That’s why we have coaches," he said. "They pay them to teach me. I’d be a fool if I didn’t listen to people who watch way more film than me, see more games, see more plays. You know, as far as learning, the more I learn, the better I can teach and the better I can install on the younger generation.

"One day I might be teaching, so I will soak up everything I can learn, especially from someone like coach Belichick or Steve or [Jerod] Mayo. Players like [safety Devin] McCourty, [linebacker Dont'a] Hightower last year, [Ja'Whaun] Bentley. They've played in a lot of games in the postseason. I’m going to steal everything I can from them.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 'Do your job and work hard': Matthew Judon continues to be a perfect fit for the Patriots