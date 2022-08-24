ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Our writer, Kendall Hilton, expect big production in Arkansas’ stat predictions

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzZUR_0hTLXGkp00

The college football season is slowly approaching, and it’s time to start having fun.

Everyone loves preseason predictions. The media drives its coverage based on predictions. Fans use predictions during debates with friends at the bar. The fantasy sports industry is built on predictions.

We’ve already made some predictions about the upcoming Razorbacks season. Check out our positional depth chart predictions if you’re not caught up yet.

KJ Jefferson has been the star of the preseason so far for the Hogs, recently being announced as one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award Watch List. Safety Jalen Catalon is expected to be one of the top defensive backs in the country this season.

The running backs and wide receiver groups are deep, so we’ll see the production spread evenly across the board, but I am predicting a big season from Jaden Haselwood. And the defensive line needs someone to step up to build some momentum on the defensive line.

Our editor, E. Wayne, has already laid out his stat prediction for this season , so without any further delay, here are my season stat predictions.

Passing: KJ Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DP1FJ_0hTLXGkp00 Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) eludes Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Yards: 3,100 TDs/INTs: 32/6 Completion percentage: 68

Rushing: Rocket Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qh1ud_0hTLXGkp00 Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Rocket Sanders: 180 carries, 1100 yards, 8 TDs KJ Jefferson: 130 Carries, 700 yards, 10 TDs Dominque Johnson: 145 Carries, 800 yards, 6 TDs AJ Green: 80 Carries, 500 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jadon Haselwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyPtE_0hTLXGkp00 Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Trey Knox (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Jadon Haselwood: 80 catches, 1,250 Yards, 9 TDs (I think much of the college football world is sleeping on Haselwood) Trey Knox: 55 catches, 500 yards, 7 TDs Ketron Jackson: 40 catches, 580 yards, 8 TDs Matt Landers: 35 catches 560 yards, 4 TDs Warren Thompson: 28 catches 300 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles: Drew Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AfNP_0hTLXGkp00 Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) is stopped short go the goal line by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Poole (10) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Sanders: 130 tackles Bumper Pool: 128 tackles

Sacks: Zach Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQHuP_0hTLXGkp00 Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Zach Williams (56) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D'Wan Mathis (2) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Williams: 5 sacks, 3 TFL Eric Gregory: 4 sacks 7 TFL Isaiah Nicols: 2 sacks 4 TFL Bumper Pool: 2 sacks, 7 TFL

Interceptions: Jalen Catalon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAPDb_0hTLXGkp00 FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 17: Hudson Clark #17 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates with teammate Jalen Catalon #1 after returning a interception for a touchdown in the second of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jalen Catalon: 4 Interceptions Hudson Clark: 4 Interceptions Dwight McGlothern Jr.: 2 Interceptions LaDarrius Bishop: 1 Interception Latavious Brini: 1 Interception

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#College Football#American Football#Kj Jefferson Arkansas#32 6 Completion
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy