Our writer, Kendall Hilton, expect big production in Arkansas’ stat predictions
The college football season is slowly approaching, and it’s time to start having fun.
Everyone loves preseason predictions. The media drives its coverage based on predictions. Fans use predictions during debates with friends at the bar. The fantasy sports industry is built on predictions.
We’ve already made some predictions about the upcoming Razorbacks season. Check out our positional depth chart predictions if you’re not caught up yet.
KJ Jefferson has been the star of the preseason so far for the Hogs, recently being announced as one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award Watch List. Safety Jalen Catalon is expected to be one of the top defensive backs in the country this season.
The running backs and wide receiver groups are deep, so we’ll see the production spread evenly across the board, but I am predicting a big season from Jaden Haselwood. And the defensive line needs someone to step up to build some momentum on the defensive line.
Our editor, E. Wayne, has already laid out his stat prediction for this season , so without any further delay, here are my season stat predictions.
Passing: KJ JeffersonYards: 3,100 TDs/INTs: 32/6 Completion percentage: 68
Rushing: Rocket SandersRocket Sanders: 180 carries, 1100 yards, 8 TDs KJ Jefferson: 130 Carries, 700 yards, 10 TDs Dominque Johnson: 145 Carries, 800 yards, 6 TDs AJ Green: 80 Carries, 500 yards, 6 TDs
Receiving: Jadon HaselwoodJadon Haselwood: 80 catches, 1,250 Yards, 9 TDs (I think much of the college football world is sleeping on Haselwood) Trey Knox: 55 catches, 500 yards, 7 TDs Ketron Jackson: 40 catches, 580 yards, 8 TDs Matt Landers: 35 catches 560 yards, 4 TDs Warren Thompson: 28 catches 300 yards, 2 TDs
Tackles: Drew SandersDrew Sanders: 130 tackles Bumper Pool: 128 tackles
Sacks: Zach WilliamsZach Williams: 5 sacks, 3 TFL Eric Gregory: 4 sacks 7 TFL Isaiah Nicols: 2 sacks 4 TFL Bumper Pool: 2 sacks, 7 TFL
Interceptions: Jalen CatalonJalen Catalon: 4 Interceptions Hudson Clark: 4 Interceptions Dwight McGlothern Jr.: 2 Interceptions LaDarrius Bishop: 1 Interception Latavious Brini: 1 Interception
