Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County

Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Sage is a petite, black and white female tuxedo cat a little over a year old. She is playful and enjoys chasing cat toys, but most of all she enjoys human attention and pets! Her favorite activity is being brushed.

Sage is a naturally friendly, yet cautious cat. With a little bit of time and effort, her trust and affection can be easily earned. She will make a fantastic addition to a quieter household and will provide a lifelong bond to her new owners. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and negative for FIV & FeLV. You can view Sage at the cattery inside our partner PetSmart in South Eugene, 2858 Willamette St. Call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit CatRescues.org for more information.

Greenhill Humane Society

Meet the adorably handsome and sweet pup, DeeOhGee! He is an 8-year-old medium mixed breed with stunning blonde and cream fur. He originally was brought to the shelter by animal welfare officers after he was abandoned. He was in poor physical condition with a filthy, matted coat, twisted overgrown nails, and fearful of being handled. After some time to settle in and a trip to the groomer, he is much more comfortable and has started learning to trust people. Because of his rough life prior to coming to the shelter, he is looking for a patient, calm family that will let allow him space and time to get comfortable to his new setting. Our staff said once he warms up to you, he’s a goofy older boy who loves to run around and play with toys!

DeeOhGee prefers to be around mature adults and live as the only pet in the home. His ideal home would be with a retired family, with someone who works from home, or with a human that can spend a lot of time with him. He weighs between 25 to 30 pounds, is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. DeeOhGee has come a long way and we know once he is home with a loving family he will blossom!

Greenhill Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information, call 541-689-1503 or visit green-hill.org .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County