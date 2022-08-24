ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Supply, cost of electric vehicles may challenge Inflation Reduction Act's tax credits

By Adam Duvernay and Nina Baker, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZR6c_0hTLXCDv00

When Wayne and Becky Johnson went down to Alton Baker Park on Saturday to test out an electric vehicle, several things were on their minds: gas prices, noise control, the benefits of new technologies and environmental consciousness.

"It's the responsible thing to do," Becky Johnson said.

The test drive event, put on by the Eugene Water & Electric Board, Emerald People's Utility District and the City of Eugene, allowed locals to meet EV owners and test out their vehicles. For many like the Johnsons, it was an opportunity to put some personal experiences behind their plans to make the change from gas-powered cars to EVs.

But even for a choice the Johnsons don't expect to make for a few years, they still expect cost will be a factor.

"When we actually go get a car, we hope there are the credits available to bring the price down," Wayne Johnson said.

Because transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gases causing climate change, many groups have sought to make EVs more attractive by making them cheaper. Oregon already offers several rebates and tax incentives which can reduce their price, but how well credits in a new federal law will inspire Oregonians may be affected by their limitations.

How the new tax credits work

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, extends a $7,500 consumer income tax credit to buy new EVs. The law also offers a $4,000 credit for used EVs, but Oregonians might struggle to find vehicles to which the credits apply.

The credit for new vehicles is limited to cars priced no higher than $55,000, though trucks, vans and SUVs can bypass this requirement and are eligible for the credit with a price of up to $80,000. According to data from Edmunds on the automotive industry, the average transaction price for a new EV in the United States climbed to $60,054 in February.

For used vehicles, the tax credit only applies to vehicles with a sale price of $25,000 or less and must have a model year of at least two years prior.

Yet according to Recurrent, the average price of a used electric car in Oregon in April was $46,966, much higher than the credit limit. In late January, Recurrent reported the average price of a used EV in Oregon was $44,277.

While most EV sales in Oregon are new, there were about 300 used EVs for sale in January, according to Recurrent's count. There were 36 used EVs for sale at less than $20,000 and 126 used EVs for sale at less than $30,000 in Oregon.

The minerals used in EV batteries — mostly lithium and cobalt — are mostly mined in China, Russia and other countries outside North America, according to the Associated Press.

However, if only that requirement isn't met, buyers may still be eligible for half the credit at $3,750.

The tax credits will apply through 2032.

Eugene resident Larry Coburn has already started the transition to electric. He drives a hybrid pickup, which he bought without the help of tax credits. But Coburn came to the test drive event Saturday thinking of the car, not the cost.

While tax credits are nice, there are other considerations.

"It's more just trying to take advantage of the latest technology … It's more functionality, safety and features," Coburn said. "You don't want to leave money on the table, so we'd definitely take advantage of it. It would probably offset the cost of a charging system setup at your house. That's probably something most people don't pay attention to."

Demand for EVs outstrips supply

The EV test drive event on Saturday was organized by Electric Car Insider, an EV-focused publication which holds similar daily events around the country meant to connect EV drivers with prospective buyers.

Christopher Alan, publisher of Electric Car Insider, said it helps bridge the gap between the growing interest in EVs and experience with them.

Nationwide, about only 7% of new car sales are electric, Alan said, though recent surveys say interest is growing fast.

"It's getting easier and easier in the sense that, as more people drive electric and more of your neighbors drive electric, you have easier access to people who have real experience. But, it's still only a single digit percentage point in terms of the number of people who are buying new electric cars instead of gas," Alan said. "There's still a lot of outreach to do."

Though EVs have sold for years, Alan said they're still essentially a new technology — and in relatively short supply.

"Right now, the whole industry is manufacturing constrained. There is more demand than there is supply," Alan said.

Oregon had around 30,300 registered light-duty EVs in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. There were also about 123,200 hybrid EVs and around 16,900 plug-in hybrid EVs registered in Oregon in 2021.

The state had nearly 3.1 million light-duty gas-powered vehicles registered in 2021, according to the Department of Energy data.

"About half of people nationwide in a recent study said they would drive electric as their next car. Half, that's an amazing number, if you think about it, for a brand new technology," Alan said. "But it will still take the manufacturers a while to catch up with that demand."

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR

Comments / 3

Gyle
3d ago

there are car lots in Salem Eugene Bend Portland have more used gasoline vehicles on their lots than electric vehicles in the state in the month of January. A Democratic Pipe Dream

Reply
2
Elise Goobldeegook
3d ago

not a whole lot of people can splurge that much for a vehicle. and even the ones who can might be turned off by it for the inconvenience alone. there are gas stations everywhere, but how many places are there that allow you to charge an electric car? are they limited in number?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

Following California’s lead, Oregon exploring ban on gas-powered vehicles

As California adopts the nation’s strictest law to transition to zero-emissions vehicles in the next decade, Oregon officials say they’re set to follow suit. The California law bans the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the state by 2035 as a way to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires car manufacturers to produce more hydrogen- or electric-powered vehicles.
OREGON STATE
kykn.com

Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone

What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

New protections proposed for scenic Oregon creeks

Expanded monitoring in Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest would protect the health of two scenic tributaries. The final draft of a new conservation plan was released Wednesday. It targets the Franklin and Wasson Creeks, homes to significant beaver and fish populations. In 2019, Congress designated the sites as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Business
Eugene, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Families Will Receive Hundreds Monthly Under Stimulus Measure

This week, more than 236,000 families in Oregon will each begin receiving a $600 payment as a result of a new state law designed to help low-wage employees. People who resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax relief for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes will get direct deposits or paper checks. While married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000, single people who claimed the credit made less than $16,000.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

FireWatch: utility settlement reached in Oregon wildfires case

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Idaho electricity utility plans to pay $1.5-million to settle a federal claim, though it refutes the claim. The United States believes Idaho Power Company equipment caused two Baker County, Oregon fires. The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said today Idaho Power Company (IPC) has agreed to pay...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Madras Pioneer

Oregon launches internet speed tests surveys

Faster Internet Oregon asks users to test internet speeds to support future projectsThe following is a press release from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and statewide partners announce the Faster Internet Oregon (FIO) speed test campaign. The FIO speed test is a statewide internet-access mapping effort that encourages Oregonians to measure their internet speeds at home or report if they do not have an internet connection. The speed test will give decision-makers data that identifies places in Oregon lacking high-speed internet, and maps out where there are multiple households that don't have an internet...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
OREGON STATE
ncwlife.com

West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline

(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Tax Credit#Electric Cars#Business Personal Finance#Ev#Oregonians
The Oregonian

Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses

As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
OREGON STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Save thousands with new government tax benefit program in Oregon

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Oregon. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Is Oregon’s Measure 110 Working? An Advocate Says Yes, And Asks For Patience

This is a transcript of a recent episode of Think Out Loud on Oregon Public Broadcasting. You can listen to the episode here. It’s now been almost two years since Oregonians passed Measure 110. That ballot measure decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs and directed more money to addiction recovery services, but it has taken a long time to distribute those funds. The bulk of the money for the first budget cycle has finally been distributed to a wide variety of service providers.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
pnwag.net

Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water

The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
OREGON STATE
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy