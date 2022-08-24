Red Snapper with Mango and Avocado Salsa proves seafood not scary

After 21 years of this, you'd think I would have more experience with fish. I'm just kind of scared of it, I guess. It's expensive and I always fear I'm going to ruin it somehow. But not all seafood is lobster or shrimp. There are fish that aren't that much more expensive than buying beef or chicken, and I screw those up all the time, so this is kind of an irrational fear.

Mr. Jennie, you know that gluten-free, dairy-free guy I married (long before he was either one), recently gave up red meat, too, and he doesn't do things by halves. He just got some bloodwork back and just stopped eating it the same day. So, no burgers, bacon, pot roast, pork chops, sausage — suddenly, more than half of my regular dinner rotation was out of bounds. Regardless of my mild annoyance, he's lost weight and feels better, so we're stuck with it.

It didn't take long to reach my limit with chicken and turkey. So I flipped through a Paleo diet cookbook "The Complete Book of Paleo Cooking," and stumbled over Red Snapper with Mango and Avocado Salsa. I don't know why it tripped my trigger, but it did and everyone around the table said I hit it out of the park.

So I learned for the 'enth time how easy fish can be. Not scary. Not difficult. Just walk up to that fish counter like you know what you're doing and ask for red snapper. It's pretty common, but if they don't have it, this would also work with halibut, which is even more common. If the fish counter is closed, unmanned or nonexistent, don't be afraid to peruse the frozen options. Most seafood you buy has been frozen at one time or another anyway — because geography — so just follow the directions for thawing and away you go.

P.S. The original recipe I used called for papaya instead of mango. But I like mango better and it's easier to find. Mangoes are a pain to prep, though, so I cheated big time and bought it pre-diced and packaged. You do you. Also, the store was fresh out of cilantro, so I used that squeeze tube stuff and it worked out fine.

RED SNAPPER WITH MANGO AND AVOCADO SALSA

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon paprika

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional

1/2 cup diced ripe avocado

1/2 cup diced mango

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 skinless red snapper or halibut fillets, 5 to 7 ounces each, thawed if frozen

Lime wedges

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees

In a small bowl, combine coriander, paprika, salt and red pepper if using.

Combine avocado, mango, cilantro, lime juice and spice mixture in medium bowl. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate with a sheet of plastic wrap directly on top of the salsa to prevent the avocado from browning.

Brush oil over snapper and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bake fish 20 minutes and test the thickest fillet with a fork to make sure it's flaky and cooked through.

Serve with salsa.

adapted from "The Complete Book of Paleo Cooking"

