Here’s where Len Dawson resides in NFL and Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time record books

Len Dawson, whose passing was announced by his family Wednesday morning, was the greatest free-agent signing by the Kansas City Chiefs — and among the best in NFL history.

Released by the Cleveland Browns in June, 1962 when they decided to keep Milt Plum as their starting quarterback, Dawson signed with the Dallas Texans and was reunited with a former college coach, Hank Stram.

The signing paid off immediately as Dawson led the Texans to the 1962 AFL championship. He spent 14 of his 19 pro seasons with the franchise, leading the Chiefs to AFL titles in 1966 and 1969. Dawson and the Chiefs lost Super Bowl I and won Super Bowl IV.

He was one of the game’s most efficient quarterbacks. When he played, the position didn’t produce the huge numbers of today. But no player in the game’s history led the league in completion percentage more often than Dawson. And he holds most of the Chiefs’ career passing marks.

He never led the AFL or NFL in passing yards, and his best mark for passing touchdown in one season was 30. But he led the AFL in touchdown passes four times.

Here is where Dawson stands in the NFL and Chiefs’ all-time lists:

DAWSON AMONG NFL LEADERS

PASSING

Most seasons leading the league (passer rating)

Number of times, player, team, years ...

6: Sammy Baugh, Washington, 1937, 1940, 1943, 1945, 1947, 1949

Steve Young, San Francisco, 1991-94; 1996-97

4: Len Dawson, Dallas Texans, 1962; Chiefs, 1964, 1966, 1968

Roger Staubach, Dallas, 1971, 1973, 1978, 1979

Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, 1974, 1975, 1981, 1982

Aaron Rogers, Green Bay, 2011-12, 2020-21

COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

Most seasons leading the league:

8: Len Dawson, Dallas Texans, 1962; Chiefs, 1964-69; 1975

7: Sammy Baugh, Washington, 1940, 1942-43, 1945, 1947-49

6 : Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2009-11, 2017-19

Most consecutive seasons leading league:

6: Len Dawson, Chiefs, 1964-69

4: Steve Young, San Francisco, 1994-97

AVERAGE GAIN

Most seasons leading the league:

7: Sid Luckman, Chicago Bears, 1939-43, 1946-47

5: Steve Young, San Francisco, 1991-94, 1997

3: Arnie Herber, Green Bay, 1932, 1934, 1936

Norm Van Brocklin, L.A. Rams, 1950, 1952, 1954

Len Dawson, Dallas Texans, 1962; Chiefs, 1966, 1968

Bart Starr, Green Bay, 1966-68

Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams, 1999-01

Philip Rivers, S.D. Chargers, 2008-10

TOUCHDOWNS

Most seasons leading the league:

5: Tom Brady, New England 2002, 2007, 2010, 2015; Tampa Bay, 2021

4: Len Dawson, Dallas Texans, 1962; Chiefs, 1963, 1965-66

Johnny Unitas, Baltimore Colts, 1957-60

Steve Young, San Francisco, 1992-94, 1998.

Brett Favre, Green Bay, 1995-97, 2003

Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2008-09, 2011-12

Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, 2000, 2004, 2006; Denver, 2013

ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS

Dawson: 1962, 1966

PRO BOWL PARTICIPATION

Dawson: AFL All-Star Game following 1962, 1964, 1966, 1967, 1968 seasons; Pro Bowl following 1971 season.

DAWSON AMONG CHIEFS LEADERS

PASSING

Career yards

28,507 Len Dawson

21,459 Trent Green

18,991 Patrick Mahomes

Career touchdowns

237 Len Dawson

151 Patrick Mahomes

118 Trent Green

Victories as starting quarterback

94-56-8 Len Dawson

50-13 Patrick Mahomes

50-26 Alex Smith

48-40 Trent Green