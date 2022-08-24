Here’s where Len Dawson resides in NFL and Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time record books
Len Dawson, whose passing was announced by his family Wednesday morning, was the greatest free-agent signing by the Kansas City Chiefs — and among the best in NFL history.
Released by the Cleveland Browns in June, 1962 when they decided to keep Milt Plum as their starting quarterback, Dawson signed with the Dallas Texans and was reunited with a former college coach, Hank Stram.
The signing paid off immediately as Dawson led the Texans to the 1962 AFL championship. He spent 14 of his 19 pro seasons with the franchise, leading the Chiefs to AFL titles in 1966 and 1969. Dawson and the Chiefs lost Super Bowl I and won Super Bowl IV.
He was one of the game’s most efficient quarterbacks. When he played, the position didn’t produce the huge numbers of today. But no player in the game’s history led the league in completion percentage more often than Dawson. And he holds most of the Chiefs’ career passing marks.
He never led the AFL or NFL in passing yards, and his best mark for passing touchdown in one season was 30. But he led the AFL in touchdown passes four times.
Here is where Dawson stands in the NFL and Chiefs’ all-time lists:
DAWSON AMONG NFL LEADERS
PASSING
Most seasons leading the league (passer rating)
Number of times, player, team, years ...
6: Sammy Baugh, Washington, 1937, 1940, 1943, 1945, 1947, 1949
Steve Young, San Francisco, 1991-94; 1996-97
4: Len Dawson, Dallas Texans, 1962; Chiefs, 1964, 1966, 1968
Roger Staubach, Dallas, 1971, 1973, 1978, 1979
Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, 1974, 1975, 1981, 1982
Aaron Rogers, Green Bay, 2011-12, 2020-21
COMPLETION PERCENTAGE
Most seasons leading the league:
8: Len Dawson, Dallas Texans, 1962; Chiefs, 1964-69; 1975
7: Sammy Baugh, Washington, 1940, 1942-43, 1945, 1947-49
6 : Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2009-11, 2017-19
Most consecutive seasons leading league:
6: Len Dawson, Chiefs, 1964-69
4: Steve Young, San Francisco, 1994-97
AVERAGE GAIN
Most seasons leading the league:
7: Sid Luckman, Chicago Bears, 1939-43, 1946-47
5: Steve Young, San Francisco, 1991-94, 1997
3: Arnie Herber, Green Bay, 1932, 1934, 1936
Norm Van Brocklin, L.A. Rams, 1950, 1952, 1954
Len Dawson, Dallas Texans, 1962; Chiefs, 1966, 1968
Bart Starr, Green Bay, 1966-68
Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams, 1999-01
Philip Rivers, S.D. Chargers, 2008-10
TOUCHDOWNS
Most seasons leading the league:
5: Tom Brady, New England 2002, 2007, 2010, 2015; Tampa Bay, 2021
4: Len Dawson, Dallas Texans, 1962; Chiefs, 1963, 1965-66
Johnny Unitas, Baltimore Colts, 1957-60
Steve Young, San Francisco, 1992-94, 1998.
Brett Favre, Green Bay, 1995-97, 2003
Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2008-09, 2011-12
Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, 2000, 2004, 2006; Denver, 2013
ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS
Dawson: 1962, 1966
PRO BOWL PARTICIPATION
Dawson: AFL All-Star Game following 1962, 1964, 1966, 1967, 1968 seasons; Pro Bowl following 1971 season.
DAWSON AMONG CHIEFS LEADERS
PASSING
Career yards
28,507 Len Dawson
21,459 Trent Green
18,991 Patrick Mahomes
Career touchdowns
237 Len Dawson
151 Patrick Mahomes
118 Trent Green
Victories as starting quarterback
94-56-8 Len Dawson
50-13 Patrick Mahomes
50-26 Alex Smith
48-40 Trent Green
