Kansas City is set to debate climate plan. First big issues? Natural gas and barbecue

Local climate leaders have a plan to achieve carbon neutrality in Kansas City by 2040, an important goal in the larger effort to respond to global warming.

But first the city must manage policy disagreements over natural gas and barbecue.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Kansas City’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee will hear public comments on Kansas City’s Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan , which was approved by the climate protection steering committee .

T he proposed climate plan , which establishes a framework for the city’s climate actions going forward, includes for the first time an intentional focus on achieving climate goals through the lens of equity and resiliency.

Evergy and Spire , the two largest private utility companies in Kansas City, say they support most aspects of the draft. But they say they are concerned that the plan turns focus away from natural gas, the benefits of which they have argued since at least April.

Stephen Mills, the vice president and general manager for Spire Missouri West, said there are two items in the draft that Spire takes issue with: ensuring climate-ready, efficient construction and transitioning building systems to use clean, reliable energy.

“We feel a more balanced approach is more appropriate,” he said.

Councilwoman Heather Hall, District 1, raised a concern last week about the future of Kansas City barbecue restaurants that rely on natural gas.

“Tell me how you’re OK with them all going out of business if they have to adopt your plan,” Hall asked.

Lara Isch, the city’s sustainability manager, said no policies in this plan will circumvent current state law. Last year, a bill passed in Jefferson City banning Kansas City from mandating building codes related to energy sources.

“There’s literally a law in Missouri that says there’s a natural gas preemption,” she said when the plan was first presented to council members Thursday. “We cannot take away a consumer’s choice to natural gas.”

Billy Davies, a local environmental activist, said he supported actions reducing the use of natural gas generally.

“We are at a time where experts across the world, across the country, are recognizing the need to rapidly move away from fossil fuels,” Davies said. “Nobody is trying to dismantle the amazing Kansas City barbecue.”

The committee on Wednesday will also hear about a resolution sponsored by Councilman Kevin O’Neill, 1st District at-large, that would declare Kansas City’s support of “balanced energy options that achieve climate goals inclusive of natural gas and renewable natural gas strategies.”

Robin Ganahl, chair of the climate protection steering committee, is among those who submitted comments in opposition to this resolution, urging council members to vote no.

“Natural gas combustion, while better than coal burning, remains a volatile fossil fuel that produces methane and increases our greenhouse gas emissions,” she wrote. “Burning natural gas in our homes and school has detrimental effects on our health, but especially on higher-risk Kansas Citians including children, the elderly, and communities with lower incomes.”

If either resolution passes out of committee, it will go before the city council for a final vote. Any city policy changes inspired by either resolution will still need to be approved separately by city council.