Kansas City, MO

Kansas City is set to debate climate plan. First big issues? Natural gas and barbecue

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Local climate leaders have a plan to achieve carbon neutrality in Kansas City by 2040, an important goal in the larger effort to respond to global warming.

But first the city must manage policy disagreements over natural gas and barbecue.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Kansas City’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee will hear public comments on Kansas City’s Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan , which was approved by the climate protection steering committee .

T he proposed climate plan , which establishes a framework for the city’s climate actions going forward, includes for the first time an intentional focus on achieving climate goals through the lens of equity and resiliency.

Evergy and Spire , the two largest private utility companies in Kansas City, say they support most aspects of the draft. But they say they are concerned that the plan turns focus away from natural gas, the benefits of which they have argued since at least April.

Stephen Mills, the vice president and general manager for Spire Missouri West, said there are two items in the draft that Spire takes issue with: ensuring climate-ready, efficient construction and transitioning building systems to use clean, reliable energy.

“We feel a more balanced approach is more appropriate,” he said.

Councilwoman Heather Hall, District 1, raised a concern last week about the future of Kansas City barbecue restaurants that rely on natural gas.

“Tell me how you’re OK with them all going out of business if they have to adopt your plan,” Hall asked.

Lara Isch, the city’s sustainability manager, said no policies in this plan will circumvent current state law. Last year, a bill passed in Jefferson City banning Kansas City from mandating building codes related to energy sources.

“There’s literally a law in Missouri that says there’s a natural gas preemption,” she said when the plan was first presented to council members Thursday. “We cannot take away a consumer’s choice to natural gas.”

Billy Davies, a local environmental activist, said he supported actions reducing the use of natural gas generally.

“We are at a time where experts across the world, across the country, are recognizing the need to rapidly move away from fossil fuels,” Davies said. “Nobody is trying to dismantle the amazing Kansas City barbecue.”

The committee on Wednesday will also hear about a resolution sponsored by Councilman Kevin O’Neill, 1st District at-large, that would declare Kansas City’s support of “balanced energy options that achieve climate goals inclusive of natural gas and renewable natural gas strategies.”

Robin Ganahl, chair of the climate protection steering committee, is among those who submitted comments in opposition to this resolution, urging council members to vote no.

“Natural gas combustion, while better than coal burning, remains a volatile fossil fuel that produces methane and increases our greenhouse gas emissions,” she wrote. “Burning natural gas in our homes and school has detrimental effects on our health, but especially on higher-risk Kansas Citians including children, the elderly, and communities with lower incomes.”

If either resolution passes out of committee, it will go before the city council for a final vote. Any city policy changes inspired by either resolution will still need to be approved separately by city council.

kcur.org

Riverfront boutique hotel development raises questions about Kansas City tax incentives

With help from controversial tax exemptions, a new boutique hotel is coming to Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront. The Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC) voted in late July to issue bonds for the Origin Hotel. It will be constructed across the street from the Union Apartments and will offer 118 hotel rooms as well as a full-service restaurant, a bike library and a fitness center. Port KC estimates it will bring at least 70 jobs to the neighborhood to staff the hotel and restaurant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

To attract more developers, Kansas City changes its affordable housing ordinance — again

Just 19 months after passing a new housing ordinance aimed at requiring developers to offer “extremely affordable” housing, the Kansas City Council has decided it hasn’t worked. On Aug. 18, the council voted 9-4 to change the ordinance, with council members Heather Hall, Brandon Ellington, Eric Bunch and Andrea Bough voting no. Now there is […] The post To attract more developers, Kansas City changes its affordable housing ordinance — again appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County

Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Gov. celebrates as final segment of K-69 expansion project to begin

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The final segment of the K-69 Highway expansion project is set to begin with designs to be completed in 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Aug. 25, she was joined by U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS), Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Miami Co. officials to celebrate the K-69 Highway expansion project’s advancement to the construction phase.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

