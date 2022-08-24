ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Block's Scott Cam reduces Rachel to tears after she blows $1700 on tiles for a splashback

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
 3 days ago

Scott Cam meted out some tough love on Wednesday's episode of The Block, pushing contestant Rachel Carr to her breaking point.

The reality show host, 59, was disappointed to discover she and husband Ryan Carr had dropped a shocking $1700 on tiles for a small splashback in their bathroom.

As the pair, both 36, tried to laugh it off, Scott remained all business and scolded them for their reckless spending, reducing Rachel to tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSlkl_0hTLWo6Y00
Scott Cam, 59, (pictured) meted out some tough love on Wednesday's episode of The Block, pushing contestant Rachel Carr, 36, to her breaking point 

'You went $12,000 over on the first bathroom, you clawed back to six - you're now six in the red,' he said.

Rachel attempted to make a joke by saying they were doing better than she initially thought, but Scott remained stone faced.

He said: 'You shouldn't be smiling at this, because none of that money's going into landscaping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tcyS_0hTLWo6Y00
The reality show host was disappointed to discover the couple had dropped a shocking $1700 on tiles for a small splashback in their bathroom

'You guys have got no money and you haven't started. You haven't even asked me a question about [landscaping], you haven't even thought about it, have you?'

He went on to tell the couple they would have no money left in 'five or six weeks' and would 'be doing nothing'.

Once the cameras were off them, Rachel broke down into tears, saying, 'I just want to go home... I'm just over it,' as Ryan comforted her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK94W_0hTLWo6Y00
As the pair tried to laugh it off, Scott remained all business and scolded them for their reckless spending, reducing Rachel to tears. (Pictured: Rachel, right, and Ryan, left)

Rachel said she felt belittled by Scott, but the two talked it out later in the episode at the dinner hosted by Omar and Oz after she became teary-eyed once more.

Scott told her it was tough love, saying he was so hard on her 'because I want you to succeed'.

It comes after Channel Nine had to deny claims conditions on the set of The Block's 2022 season are 'brutal'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mL5ww_0hTLWo6Y00
Once the cameras were off them, Rachel broke down into tears, saying, 'I just want to go home... I'm just over it,' as Ryan comforted her

According to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential, the contestants have complained to friends and family about minimal food, freezing temperatures and no access to takeaway.

An insider told the publication that 'everyone is exhausted and stressed' and unable to 'access Uber Eats' with the set located in rural Victoria.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed the contestants were being tightly controlled.

However, it is widely known contestants have their own cars during filming for the show and can go and purchase food and drinks and anything else they wish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QI1df_0hTLWo6Y00
It comes after Channel Nine had to deny claims conditions on the set of The Block's 2022 season are 'brutal'. An insider told The Daily Telegraph's Confidential that 'everyone is exhausted and stressed' and unable to 'access Uber Eats' with the set located in rural Victoria

