Hot Springs, MT

NBCMontana

Dixon Rural firefighters assist on Revais Creek Fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dixon Rural firefighters have been relieving other wildliands crews. They have been monitoring the fire burning outside of town overnight, so the other firefighters can get some rest. The department is putting up shots of the fire burning near Revais Creek. The CSKT Division of Fire is in command.
DIXON, MT
NBCMontana

Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Apartment residents notified about Missoula structure fire hours later

MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents of a Missoula apartment building are wondering why it took so long to learn about the fire on Thursday that destroyed multiple vehicles and damaged apartment buildings. The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. off Whitaker Drive. Fire officials said the fire originated in...
MISSOULA, MT
City
Hot Springs, MT
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Waterworks Trailhead reopens after major improvements

MISSOULA, Mont. — Trail improvements for Missoula's Waterworks Hill Trail are complete, and the city celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. Officials hosted the gathering to celebrate the major improvements. The trail is now open, and explorers of all abilities can enjoy the scenery.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP euthanizes black bear after it breaks into 4th home

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to a call of a black bear in a home in the Lincolnwood subdivision of Missoula early Thursday morning. FWP bear manager James Jonkel said the homeowners woke up to the bear's mess and shooed the bear out of the home and up a tree.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM historian to lead walk-and-talk to Mullan statue

MISSOULA, Mont. — Milltown State Park and the Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum will sponsor "Mullan Monuments: History and Memory" this Sunday with historian Leif Frederickson. Frederickson will revisit the era of John Mullan before World War I, while leading a 1-mile roundtrip walk with his students in...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP plans open houses for fishing regulation proposals

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host multiple open houses regarding fishing regulation proposals. Anglers will have several opportunities to comment on proposals for the 2023-24 regulation booklet. Those proposals can be viewed here. Meetings are scheduled on the following dates:. Statewide Zoom: Sept. 13, 6...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula crews attack structure fire on Whitaker Dr.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire officials attacked a structure fire on Whitaker Drive in the South Hills of Missoula on Thursday afternoon. Officials were first dispatched to a reported vehicle fire just before 2:30 p.m. Multiple units responded to the scene and found the blaze had engulfed eight vehicles and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Downtown Missoula prepares for River City Roots Fest, road closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 16th annual River City Roots Festival returns to Missoula this weekend. The free event features live music, food trucks and vendors this Friday and Saturday. You can catch live performances on the big stage on West Main Street, plus there's a fine art show, the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Slideshow: National Dog Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — It's National Dog Day!. Send us photos of your furry friend to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn. You might just see them on air and online.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead River Rodeo returns to Polson

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead River Rodeo kicked off at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Polson. More than 600 competitors will compete over the weekend at the Polson Fairgrounds. Attendees can buy tickets at the gate at $20 per ticket for an adult, $10 per student, and children 5 and under are free.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

River City Roots Festival kicks off in the Garden City

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 16th annual River City Roots Festival is well underway in downtown Missoula. Food trucks, a street bar, vendors and an art show are all set up on Main Street and Ryman Street. People are filling up the streets, setting up chairs to watch live music...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

KALICO Art Center has a new art challenge

Missoula, MT — The KALICO Art Center has a new art project featuring ten artists painting live in downtown Kalispell. Each painter will be making their own rendition of a Clarence Rundell mural from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The following was announced by the KALICO Art...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West

Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula health dept. urges parents to get children caught up on vaccines

MISSOULA, Mont. — With school starting next week, the Missoula City-County Health Department is urging parents to get their children vaccinated. Health workers report an influx of appointments, so immunizations service manager Brian Chaszar says it's best to set up appointments as soon as possible. "One of the problems...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

List of Missoula mayoral applicants released

MISSOULA, Mont. — The application period for the Missoula mayor position closed Friday at noon, and city officials just released a list of applicants. The next mayor will be selected from a pool of 18 candidates:. Brandi Atanasoff. Fred Rice. Giles Thelen. Jacob Elder. Jordan Hess. Ken Grinde. Logan...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Registration opens for Missoula Children's Theatre productions

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Children's Theatre announced the shows kids can register for in the upcoming season. MCT will kick off the season with a celebration of Arts in Education Week. Public performances of "The Rainbow Fish" are planned for Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with tickets available here.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Privacy reminder on those first day of school pictures

MISSOULA, Mont. — A safety reminder for those with kids heading back to school. Be careful what you share online when it comes to the first day back picture. Many stores are now selling boards that spell out names, grades, favorite colors and more, which can be a danger online.
MISSOULA, MT

