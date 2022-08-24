Read full article on original website
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
KFOX 14
Special Traffic Investigators respond to crash involving police vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Special Traffic Investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an empty police car. The crash happened Thursday morning on Interstate 10 heading east near Paisano causing all lanes to close. No injuries were reported, according to police. The crash happened before 2:30...
KFOX 14
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
KFOX 14
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park streetlight project delayed 3 months
El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — The streetlight installation project on Sunland Park between Mesa and Mesa Hills was completed in May of this year, but the area is still pitch black. KFOX14 spoke to the Texas Department of Transportation to ask why there’s been a delay of nearly 4 months since the streetlights on Sunland Park were placed.
KFOX 14
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
KFOX 14
Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water's new project to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
KFOX 14
EPPD: Woman accused of hitting police car smelled of alcohol, refused breathalyzer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New details were released about an El Paso woman who is accused of driving drunk and hitting a police car in El Paso Sunday. Leslie Soto, 25, told El Paso Police Officers that she had just come from a friend's house before she crashed into the police unit on Gateway near Lee Trevino.
KFOX 14
Vandalism at city parks costing El Paso thousands of dollars
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A joint effort is being made protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
KFOX 14
'It's really positive': Sun Metro adds stop at William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro adds LIFT service, new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be available next week. Starting August 31, Sun Metro riders and LIFT riders can be taken to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The new route will be added at the Arturo Tury...
KFOX 14
Drive thru 'baby shower' helps community moms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New and expecting mothers got to participate in a community ‘baby shower’ that Molina Healthcare of El Paso hosted this weekend. The event was a result of a partnership between Molina Healthcare, El Paso Center for Children, and the Housing Authority of the city.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police give tips on how to prevent stolen firearms
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Las Cruces Police Department is reminding the public to avoid leaving firearms in unattended vehicles. From January 1 to August 15, LCPD has seen a surge of stolen firearm reports. The department has 155 reports of firearms that have been stolen. According to...
KFOX 14
El Paso FBI office offers fall teen academy for high school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The FBI El Paso Field Office is encouraging high school students in El Paso to apply for the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy. The academy will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
KFOX 14
Reaching heights at iFly El Paso
Ever dreamt of floating off the ground and feeling free? Well, our lifestyle host Anayancy Campos took adrenaline to new heights at iFly El Paso. This location features a competitive tunnel that offers a full family experience. All ages and abilities welcomed!. iFly has professional trainers that will help you...
KFOX 14
Family of Aug. 3 shooting victims express doubt over El Paso County DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The recent changes and controversy surrounding the El Paso County District Attorney's Office have left some family members of the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting victims feeling frustrated. Albert Hernandez lost his sister and brother-in-law in the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting. Hernandez said he...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
KFOX 14
Substitute teacher shortage El Paso school districts overcoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — School districts across El Paso are overcoming a shortage in substitute teachers with bonus incentives. The need for them inside of a classroom for some local districts isn’t as high anymore. Socorro ISD and Canutillo ISD are attributing that change to their aggressive hiring incentives.
