Lexington Park, MD

Great Mills, Lexington Park men arrested for illegal firearm possession

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
 3 days ago
On August 22, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) along with members of the Narcotics and Special Operations Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, on Jamarr Sherman Mackall, age 31 of Great Mills .

Mackall was located inside a vehicle and recovered from the vehicle was a rifle and a quantity of ammunition. Also in the vehicle was Chicago Alexander Garner, age 27 of Lexington Park . Both Mackall and Garner were arrested and charged with the following:

Chicago Alexander Garner, age 27 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
Jamarr Sherman Mackall, age 31 of Great Mills Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
  • Rifle/Shotgun Possession by Disqualified Person
  • Illegal Possession of Ammunition
  • Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).  Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

