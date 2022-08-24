Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest man accused of throwing puppy in trash
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting on BART train described by victim's friend
The friend of a man who was shot several times on a BART train in Oakland said the gunman wore a ski mask and waved a gun at them before opening fire. The shooter escaped from the train and has not been caught.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in freeway shooting that narrowly missed couple
Police said they arrested the suspect who shot at a couple driving on I-580 near San Leandro last month. Julaan Faison, 24, is being held for attempted murder and assault.
KTVU FOX 2
Friend of BART shooting victim explains what happened
OAKLAND - A BART rider is in the hospital after a man shot him on a train while it stopped at the Oakland Fruitvale Station on Friday afternoon. "It didn't appear to be a random act, it appeared to be a targeted act. And I tell you that because our platform video shows the man getting on to the car and getting right back off," said BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
One man dead following Oakland shooting
Police say one man is dead following a shooting on the 600 block of Sycamore St. in Oakland. On Saturday morning, police say they received a call about a person who had been shot. When officers arrived they found a male with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on scene.
KTVU FOX 2
3 men killed in Oakland including an innocent bystander following shootings
Three men were killed following a shooting in Oakland around 7:15 Friday night. One victim was an innocent bystander, a bicyclist who hit by a vehicle driven by a gunshot victim who was trying to leave the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
2 shootings in West Oakland leads to deaths of 3 men
Oakland police say that there were two shootings on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday night. In the second shooting, a driver was struck by gunfire, killing him and a bicyclist who was run over by his car.
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Three people shot dead in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three people were shot to death Friday evening in Oakland, the police department said. The call about the shooting came in at 7:11 p.m. at 2837 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland. No other information was immediately made public.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
KTVU FOX 2
Police chief defends officers who released man suspected of trying to steal catalytic converter
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco police chief is defending his officers after they drew criticism for not arresting a man who was accused of attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Newly released bodycam video shows officers assigned to the Richmond Station, detaining a man in the area of 24th...
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced Monday evening that a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing has been safely located. Police did not provide information on where the boy was located, but said he was safe. Authorities began searching for Juanaeh Newton after he was last seen at about 1:15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Ex-Air Force sergeant sentenced to life in killing of Santa Cruz sheriff's deputy
Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed security guard outside Oakland courthouse sentenced to 41 years. A judge on Friday sentenced a former U.S. Air Force sergeant to 41 years in federal prison for fatally shooting a security guard outside the Oakland federal courthouse during George Floyd protests two summers ago. SANTA...
KTVU FOX 2
Contractor frustrated with San Francisco 911 dispatch response to stolen van
SAN FRANCISCO - A Bay Area contractor said his employees were able to locate a stolen company van faster than police. Todd Morris said when his workers found the van, it was ransacked and vandalized. He believes the vandalism could have been avoided if police responded sooner. The small business...
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in shootout with Oakley police, department says
An Oakley police officer fatally shot a man that the department says had fired several rounds at police during a standoff in a home early Friday. The altercation originated with the 58-year-old man's girlfriend calling police to report that he was armed and threatening to kill her and himself on Thursday night, the Oakley police department said in a statement.
KTVU FOX 2
Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest woman with prior DUI after deadly hit-and-run on Piedmont Avenue
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they have arrested a 31-year-old woman following a deadly hit-and-run, alleging that he had been speeding at the time and has prior convictions for DUI and drug possession. Danniqua Tims was taken into custody following the death of a 35-year-old San Francisco resident, who...
KTVU FOX 2
Two arrested after multiple fights breakout outside a high school football game
Windsor Police say two adults were arrested, and two kids were taken to the hospital after two fights broke out outside a Windsor High School Football Game. Windsor police say the first fight started just past 8:00 p.m. near the football field entrance. Police say about 20 juveniles and some parents were involved in the fight.
KTVU FOX 2
Possible shooting on BART trains closes Lake Merritt Station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. There were reports of a shooting, but police have not confirmed that information. The transit agency said the...
KTVU FOX 2
Man multiple times on BART train, police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was wounded in a shooting onboard a BART train in Oakland Friday afternoon, the transit agency said. A spokesperson for BART said the victim was taken to Highland Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening, but his condition has improved, and he is...
Comments / 0