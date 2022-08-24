ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest man accused of throwing puppy in trash

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Friend of BART shooting victim explains what happened

OAKLAND - A BART rider is in the hospital after a man shot him on a train while it stopped at the Oakland Fruitvale Station on Friday afternoon. "It didn't appear to be a random act, it appeared to be a targeted act. And I tell you that because our platform video shows the man getting on to the car and getting right back off," said BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez.
KTVU FOX 2

One man dead following Oakland shooting

Police say one man is dead following a shooting on the 600 block of Sycamore St. in Oakland. On Saturday morning, police say they received a call about a person who had been shot. When officers arrived they found a male with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on scene.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 shootings in West Oakland leads to deaths of 3 men

Oakland police say that there were two shootings on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday night. In the second shooting, a driver was struck by gunfire, killing him and a bicyclist who was run over by his car.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Three people shot dead in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Three people were shot to death Friday evening in Oakland, the police department said. The call about the shooting came in at 7:11 p.m. at 2837 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland. No other information was immediately made public.
KTVU FOX 2

CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced Monday evening that a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing has been safely located. Police did not provide information on where the boy was located, but said he was safe. Authorities began searching for Juanaeh Newton after he was last seen at about 1:15...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in shootout with Oakley police, department says

An Oakley police officer fatally shot a man that the department says had fired several rounds at police during a standoff in a home early Friday. The altercation originated with the 58-year-old man's girlfriend calling police to report that he was armed and threatening to kill her and himself on Thursday night, the Oakley police department said in a statement.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrested after multiple fights breakout outside a high school football game

Windsor Police say two adults were arrested, and two kids were taken to the hospital after two fights broke out outside a Windsor High School Football Game. Windsor police say the first fight started just past 8:00 p.m. near the football field entrance. Police say about 20 juveniles and some parents were involved in the fight.
KTVU FOX 2

Possible shooting on BART trains closes Lake Merritt Station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. There were reports of a shooting, but police have not confirmed that information. The transit agency said the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man multiple times on BART train, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was wounded in a shooting onboard a BART train in Oakland Friday afternoon, the transit agency said. A spokesperson for BART said the victim was taken to Highland Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening, but his condition has improved, and he is...
OAKLAND, CA

