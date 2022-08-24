TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be hosting a showdown poker event on Saturday, Aug. 27, and multiple tables will be available. They will also be having a 50/50 drawing, a dessert walk, and Jell-O Shots. They will also be having a hot dog/bratwurst bar with all the fixings. The cost of the meal is $5 and additional hot dogs or brats can be purchased for $2. All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Norma Adkins Scholarship Fund.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO