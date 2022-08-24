ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, ID

montanarightnow.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
Atlas Obscura

Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island

Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
TOWNSEND, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Pitmaster Classic kicks off in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's state barbecue championship, the annual Montana Pitmaster Classic, is underway in Bozeman this Friday and Saturday. Contestants are battling it out in several grilling categories including chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket. The highest scorer in all categories will earn the title of state champion,...
BOZEMAN, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Is Flashing Other People Legal in Montana? (High Beams, We Mean)

Have you ever been driving down the Interstate or a major highway in Montana at night when someone flashes their high beams at you? Maybe they're trying to warn you about something, perhaps a hazard, or even a police officer just up the road checking for speed. They may even be mad at you for leaving your own high beams on their faces. It's one of the most common practices on the roadway, but is it legal to do?
MONTANA STATE
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

These are the Kooks Behind Idaho’s Proposed Wind Farms

The radical environmentalists who burned down sawmills, drove spikes into trees, and destroyed Hummer dealerships 30 years ago are now firmly entrenched in government. Think Tracy Stone-Manning. She’s the current Director of the Bureau of Land Management. She used to brag about spiking trees, which was a serious hazard to the loggers of the time. The kook-a-loos on the left prefer the trees over people. They view the latter as a weed or invasive species.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Environment
opb.org

Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together

Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
104.3 WOW Country

This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
montanaliving.com

Explore Montana ghost towns

Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties

Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
MONTANA STATE

