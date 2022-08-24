Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Friday Night Football Roundup
TROY — The Troy football team couldn’t hold an early 6-3 lead and saw its record go to 1-1 with a 50-20 loss to Xenia Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Trojans will face another challenge next week, traveling to Piqua. Troy had taken a 6-3 lead...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua rolls to 58-0 win over West Carrollton in MVL action
PIQUA — The Piqua football team heads into a big two-game stretch clicking on all cylinders. In Friday’s 58-0 win over West Carrollton, the Indians did what they wanted on offense, the defense scored a touchdown, the special teams put points on the board for the second straight week and there has been no sign of a punter yet this season.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East spikers top Troy in three sets
TROY — In a matchup of two strong Miami County volleyball programs in Miami East and Troy, it always makes for some early season interest and excitement. And Wednesday’s matchup at the Trojan Activity Center did not disappoint. In the end, Miami East was able to get the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Robinson branch YMCA to add new water aerobics class
TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is adding an evening class to its water aerobics class offerings for the upcoming fall 1 session that begins the week of Aug. 29. The warm water workout class will focus on muscular strength and endurance, as well as increasing flexibility...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Board of Education prepares for school year
PIQUA — Piqua City Schools were recognized for financial reporting excellence during the Piqua Board of Education’s meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. The treasurer’s department was presented with the award from the Association of School Business Officials International. “I am pleased to inform you that Piqua City...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local events and meetings
The Troy Board of Education will hold a work session meeting on Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Offices, 500 N. Market St., Troy. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the district advisory board, the educational planning committee, student involvement, communication and district goals.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City American Legion Post 586 hosts showdown poker event
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be hosting a showdown poker event on Saturday, Aug. 27, and multiple tables will be available. They will also be having a 50/50 drawing, a dessert walk, and Jell-O Shots. They will also be having a hot dog/bratwurst bar with all the fixings. The cost of the meal is $5 and additional hot dogs or brats can be purchased for $2. All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Norma Adkins Scholarship Fund.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022
TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation. Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
J.R. Clarke Public Library events and meetings in September
COVINGTON — The Historical Fort Rowdy Gathering is Saturday, Sep. 3 through Monday, Sep. 5. The Pioneer Spelling Bee will be held for all ages on Saturday afternoon and the elementary children’s art contest. Spelling Lists and Materials for the K-5 Children’s Fort Rowdy Mountain Man Art Contest will be available from the Elementary Art Teacher for Covington Elementary students and J.R. Clarke Public Library beginning Monday, Aug. 22. All Art pictures are due no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug.29.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County real estate transactions
• D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Dwight Chillious and Stephanie Chillious, two lots, $447,800. • D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Jamie Jo Brown and Lucas Randall Brown, two lots, $456,100. • John E. Buck and Patricia L. Buck to Kimberly Theresa Trowles and Patrick Dwayne Trowles,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City police reports
–7:43 p.m.: crash with injury. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at North Hyatt Street and Comanche Lane. Male arrested for OVI. –6:20 p.m.: telephone harassment. Reported from the 700 block of Cheyenne Place. –7:46 a.m.: non-injury crash. Police responded to a non-injury crash in the 5200 block of South...
miamivalleytoday.com
FRC Troy campus grand opening
TROY — The Family Resource Center (FRC) hosted the grand opening and open house for their new Troy Campus Wednesday afternoon. The FRC expansion into Troy is a result of a $5 million grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration in 2021. The grand opening and open house were held for the public to come learn about what the FRC offers to the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy PD seeks public’s assistance
TROY — Troy Police responded to a report of “shots fired” at the Troy Community Park on Adams Street at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday. A few minutes later, at 7:28 p.m., Miami County Communications Center dispatchers received a report from Kettering Health Troy Hospital, that a 29-year-old male had been dropped off at their facility and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
miamivalleytoday.com
Couple celebrate 60th anniversary
TROY — Pastors Michael and Judith (Putney) Magel recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Troy Country Club. They were united in marriage June 9, 1962, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy by the Rev. Arthur Decker. They share one son, Eric (Amy) Magel and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Safe Haven Baby Box dedicated at new TFD fire station
TROY — A long-awaited asset that will save the lives of newborn babies was dedicated at Troy’s new fire station during ceremonies on Friday. Community leaders gathered at Troy Fire Department Station 11, located on Canal Street, to dedicate Newborn Safe Haven Baby Box Number 118. The baby...
miamivalleytoday.com
Isaiah Industries’ products featured on ‘Today’s Homeowner’
PIQUA – Local Piqua business, Isaiah Industries, had their roofing material products featured on “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” not once, but twice. The Louisiana family that was on the show chose Isaiah Industries’ Rustic Shingle aluminum roofing to replace their roof which was damaged by the Tropical Storm Zeta in 2020. This product was chosen for its wind resistance which was later tested by Hurricane Ida.
miamivalleytoday.com
A.B. Grahm Memorial Center hosts pulled pork dinner
CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center is hosting a Pulled Pork Dinner and 4-H Club Bench Auction on Saturday, Sept. 7. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Adult meals include a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert and a drink for $10. Kids meals, for kids 12 and under, cost $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, one side, dessert and a drink. Carryout meals will be available.
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’
Kevin Swanson, deputy director of the Miami County Park District, negotiates an obstacle course at Lost Creek Reserve on Thursday while wearing “Fatal Vision” goggles that simulate driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol. The event was held for the kick-off of this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Officials from a number of area law enforcement agencies attended the event as part of a continuing effort to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes.
miamivalleytoday.com
Superior Aluminum named second fastest growing manufacturing company
RUSSIA — Superior Aluminum Products was included on the Dayton Business Journal’s Fast 50 list in 2022. This is a list of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Dayton region. The Russia-based company was the second manufacturing company on the list and 29th overall, with an average growth...
Comments / 0