WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
wtoc.com
LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out at the PARC center in Savannah as the LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life. The LB3 Foundation was started by the Bryan family to honor their son Lawrence Bryan IV who was murdered in Savannah seven years ago.
Hinesville business opens its doors with ‘Yappy Hour’ pet adoption event
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A Hinesville business opened its doors today to spread the word about the importance of adopting a furry friend. It’s All About Me Selfie Studio located on 110 E M L King Jr Dr. hosted a pet adoption event Saturday afternoon along with the Humane Society For Greater Savannah called Yappy Hour. Several cats and […]
Water Lantern Festival coming to Savannah’s Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people will head to Lake Mayer this weekend for one of the most visually stunning events Savannah has ever seen. The water lantern festival is a family favorite across the country. Saturday evening, families will enjoy food trucks and music, all while decorating beautiful floating lanterns with messages of […]
Students and community members mingle at Boro Browse
On Thursday, August 25, Georgia Southern celebrated all Statesboro has to offer with the Boro Browse event. From Chick-fil-A to tattoos and piercings, this event gave a chance for campus departments, organizations, and local businesses from all across Statesboro to promote themselves to Georgia Southern students. The event was hosted...
You Can Go On A Boozy 'Bloody Murder' Ghost Tour In America's Most Haunted City
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. You can't pay a visit to the most haunted city in America without seeing firsthand what all the scare is about. Savannah, GA is widely regarded...
Krispy Kreme unleashing Doggie Doughnuts Friday
The limited-edition baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes will be available at participating shops, while supplies last, on National Dog Day, Friday, and continue over the weekend if any treats remain.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Tybee Labor Day Beach Bash to have fireworks, live entertainment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot […]
United Way raises $32,801 at Tasting Statesboro event
The community came out in large numbers to Tasting Statesboro the United Way last week. The sold out event held in the Russell Union ballroom on the GS campus allowed attendees to sample some of the best restaurants in county, enter raffles for amazing prizes and help a host of local agencies simultaneously.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah Greek Festival returns
The Savannah Greek Festival is fully back this year. Last year, they did carry-out food orders, and the festival was canceled entirely in 2020. But this year, everything that we’ve enjoyed about the festival will be back: the Greek grocery store, the marketplace, the dancing, and of course, the food.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill man participating in upcoming season of The Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man is participating in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. Marcus Craig , from Richmond Hill, and his brother Michael are one of the 12 new teams competing in the new season. Marcus is a Army Tank Commander and Michael is an Air...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Savannah
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Statesboro’s Dylan Marlowe kicks off GS football season with a free concert
To help usher in another year of Eagle Football, the Georgia Southern Department of Athletics is offering a free concert featuring local country artist and hometown star Dylan Marlowe. “We are excited to welcome Dylan Marlowe back to his hometown to play a concert for Eagle Nation the night before...
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
WJCL
Inaugural Rincon Rodeo set to kick off this weekend in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — This weekend, Effingham County residents and surrounding areas will have a chance to go to the inaugural Rincon Rodeo. This event will bring some cowboy flavor to the South. The rodeo kicked off Friday and will run through Saturday, Aug. 27. If you are wondering if...
wtoc.com
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
wtoc.com
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
wtoc.com
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
Susan (Sami) Burgess Trull Fye
Sami passed away at the age of 83, at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro, Georgia,on July 22nd, 2022. She grew up in the north, but lived most of her adult life in South Florida. She and her husband, Charlie, moved to Statesboro in 2016 to be closer to family.
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
