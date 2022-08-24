ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

wtoc.com

LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out at the PARC center in Savannah as the LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life. The LB3 Foundation was started by the Bryan family to honor their son Lawrence Bryan IV who was murdered in Savannah seven years ago.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Water Lantern Festival coming to Savannah’s Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people will head to Lake Mayer this weekend for one of the most visually stunning events Savannah has ever seen. The water lantern festival is a family favorite across the country. Saturday evening, families will enjoy food trucks and music, all while decorating beautiful floating lanterns with messages of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Statesboro, GA
Grice Connect

Students and community members mingle at Boro Browse

On Thursday, August 25, Georgia Southern celebrated all Statesboro has to offer with the Boro Browse event. From Chick-fil-A to tattoos and piercings, this event gave a chance for campus departments, organizations, and local businesses from all across Statesboro to promote themselves to Georgia Southern students. The event was hosted...
STATESBORO, GA
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Labor Day Beach Bash to have fireworks, live entertainment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

United Way raises $32,801 at Tasting Statesboro event

The community came out in large numbers to Tasting Statesboro the United Way last week. The sold out event held in the Russell Union ballroom on the GS campus allowed attendees to sample some of the best restaurants in county, enter raffles for amazing prizes and help a host of local agencies simultaneously.
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Greek Festival returns

The Savannah Greek Festival is fully back this year. Last year, they did carry-out food orders, and the festival was canceled entirely in 2020. But this year, everything that we’ve enjoyed about the festival will be back: the Greek grocery store, the marketplace, the dancing, and of course, the food.
SAVANNAH, GA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Savannah

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams

Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Susan (Sami) Burgess Trull Fye

Sami passed away at the age of 83, at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro, Georgia,on July 22nd, 2022. She grew up in the north, but lived most of her adult life in South Florida. She and her husband, Charlie, moved to Statesboro in 2016 to be closer to family.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

