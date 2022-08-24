Read full article on original website
The complete list of those running in Lawrence County school board races
BEDFORD – Noon today was the deadline to file to run for the Lawrence County School Board races. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Twelve people have filed for the North Lawrence...
Lawrence County Council denies request to allow Janie Craig Chenault to appear electronically during budget hearings
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Council denied council member Janie Craig Chenault’s request to attend the final run-through of the budget hearings via video. Chenault made the request as she felt it important for her to be involved with the final run through of the budget hearing process, but will be unable to attend due to a conference she had already committed to attending months prior.
Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will hold a budget hearing on Monday
MITCHELL – Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will hold a budget hearing on Monday, August 29th at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Administration Center at 441 North 8th Street in Mitchell. 2023 Budget Hearing. I. OPEN PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING PUBLIC. II. HEARING ON PROPOSED...
Bloomington Common Council will begin budget hearings on August 29th
BLOOMINGTON – Next week, from August 29th to September 1st, the Bloomington Common Council will hold Departmental Budget Hearings for the fiscal year 2023 City of Bloomington Budget. Hearings will start at 6:00 p.m. each night and will be held in the Council Chambers in Suite #115 at City...
Today at noon is the deadline to file for the school board
BEDFORD – Noon today is the deadline to file to run for the school board. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Eleven people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board...
Approach closure planned near US 231 in Martin County
MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, crews will close the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble. This closure will allow for a reconstruction of the approach to US 231. During the project asphalt will be removed. Once removed, a concrete approach will be installed. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
Representatives from Southern Baptist Relief Group to contact homeowners with storm damage on Monday, August 29th
WASHINGTON – Officials with the City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flooding damage that occurred July 23–25, 2022. On Monday, August 29th representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will be...
City of Bloomington published mid-year update of 2022 annual city goals
BLOOMINGTON – Thursday, the City of Bloomington published the mid-year update for the 2022 annual city goals. In keeping with the Hamilton administration’s commitments to transparency and accountability, this update offers the opportunity to monitor each City department’s progress toward stated goals. The summary reflects fourteen city...
Adopt a Reading Buddy at the Bedford Public Library during National Library Card Sign Up Month
BEDFORD – September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. Celebrate with the Bedford Public Library by coming to the Children and Teens floor to adopt your very own Reading Buddy. You can pick up your Reading Buddy on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Daily road closures planned for State Road 164
DUBOIS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 164. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, daily road closures are planned for State Road 164 near Celestine for pipe replacements. Closures will begin west of State Road 545 near Celestine and proceed east to State Road 145. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway. Sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as each pipe replacement project is complete. The entire project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
Orange County Historic Museum will be open during 2022 Paoli Festival
PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli will be open in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 Paoli Fall Festival. The festival’s theme this year is “Hoosier Heritage.”. The Museum, which is located on the Northwest corner of the historic Courthouse Square will be open for...
Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois
DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
State Road 258 railroad crossing to close for repairs in Seymour
JACKSON CO. — The Louisville and Indiana Railroad plans to close the State Road 258/6th Street rail crossing in Seymour for repairs starting as early as 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. The crossing is located just west of State Road 11 at Indianapolis Avenue, and is expected to...
Police Log: August 26, 2022
1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
Jury hears testimony in child molestation case in Lawrence County Superior Court I
BEDFORD – A jury of 12 is hearing testimony in a child molestation case in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Judge John Plummer III is presiding. The state has rested their case and testimony will resume this afternoon with the defense presenting their case. Joshua J. Stevens, 35, of...
Residents invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s
BLOOMINGTON – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bloomington-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The event will be held Sept. 11 at the Pavilion at Switchyard Park on Rogers St. in Bloomington.
Volunteers needed at the 2022 Glow in the Park event on Saturday, September 17th
BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed to assist at 2022 Glow in the Park light up the night, a glow-in-the-dark dance party. Volunteers are needed to help with check-in, running activities, face painting and teardown for Glow in the Park on Saturday on September 17th a Waldon, Hill and Buskirk Park at 331 South Washington Street in Bloomington.
