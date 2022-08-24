Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrant For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Mall Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville. Detectives identified and charged 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder...
Victims Removed from Car at Gunpoint in Glen Burnie Carjacking
GLEN BURNIE, MD – police in Glen Burnie are searching for three suspects involved in...
msn.com
Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County
One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
Patrol Officer Recovers Loaded Firearm from Vehicle / Driver and Passenger Prohibited from Possessing Firearms
On August 22 at 12:56 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop near St. Charles Parkway and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf after observing a motor vehicle violation. A check revealed the driver, Melvin Emell Lampkin, 28, of Waldorf, had an open warrant for failure to appear in court. Further, a plastic bag containing suspected […]
Bay Net
Meet The Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Team On National Dog Day
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, Aug. 26, 2022, is National Dog Day in the United States, a day to recognize all that family and working dogs do for us everyday. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is marking the occasion by showcasing our K-9 Unit, a component of the agency’s Special Operations Division.
Police Investigating Pair Of Fatal Incidents In Prince George's County, Suspect(s) At Large
Authorities are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in Prince George's County that took the lives of two men, police say. Police found the first victim after responding to a welfare check in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Prince George's County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
One killed, one in custody following shooting in Glen Burnie
A person was killed during an argument in Glen Burnie Friday afternoon. Police said the dispute happened between two people in the 600 block of North Crain Highway.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
Bay Net
Grand Jury Indicts 14 Officers On Misconduct In Office & Theft Charges In P.G. County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Yesterday, a Prince George’s County grand jury indicted 13 current Prince George’s County Police officers and one recently retired police officer on misconduct in office as well as felony and misdemeanor theft charges. The officers are accused of working secondary employment positions with...
Bay Net
Waldorf Woman Charged With Attempted Murder
WALDORF, Md. – On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted...
Bowie man killed in motorcycle crash
Prince George’s County, MD – a 52-year-old Bowie man, was killed in a crash while...
Great Mills, Lexington Park men arrested for illegal firearm possession
On August 22, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) along with members of the Narcotics and Special Operations Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, on Jamarr Sherman Mackall, age 31 of Great Mills. Mackall was located inside […]
Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County. Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.
Bay Net
Calvert Sheriff’s Officers Helping “Clear The Shelter” In August
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It just happens to be ‘National Dog Day’ AND ‘Clear the Shelter’ month…It’s no coincidence!. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for their August ‘Clear the Shelter’ pet adoption campaign.
Driver charged with reckless driving after allegedly running red light, killing Dumfries man
It was determined that 35-year-old Jesse Rean Bacha of Aquia Harbor was headed north on Dumfries Road in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he ignored a red light and hit a 2018 Lexus E300H that was turning left from Country Club Drive to Dumfries Road.
WUSA
14 Prince George's County Police officers indicted for doing two jobs at once, theft, falsified information
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A group of Prince George's County Police officers, along with one retired officer, are facing charges after a double-dipping theft scheme that someone within the department exposed, the chief announced Thursday. The officers ranged from first class to corporal, along with one recently retired...
Bay Net
Brandywine Woman Charged For Killing Boyfriend With A Car
BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a woman for striking and killing her boyfriend with a car on Saturday in Brandywine. The suspect is 38-year-old Udele Burno of Brandywine. The victim is 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke of Riverdale. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 8:45...
fox5dc.com
Father, stepmother charged for death of 5-year-old in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A father and stepmother from Prince George's County have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to police. The child, Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive by Capitol Heights Police Department officers after they responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on August 18.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision Killing 52-Year-Old Motorcyclist From Bowie
LAURAL, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision. The deceased rider is 52-year-old Daniel Law of Bowie. On August 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, officers responded to Laurel Bowie Road and Snowden Pond Road...
