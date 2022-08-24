ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

msn.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Patrol Officer Recovers Loaded Firearm from Vehicle / Driver and Passenger Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

On August 22 at 12:56 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop near St. Charles Parkway and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf after observing a motor vehicle violation. A check revealed the driver, Melvin Emell Lampkin, 28, of Waldorf, had an open warrant for failure to appear in court. Further, a plastic bag containing suspected […]
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Meet The Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Team On National Dog Day

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, Aug. 26, 2022, is National Dog Day in the United States, a day to recognize all that family and working dogs do for us everyday. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is marking the occasion by showcasing our K-9 Unit, a component of the agency’s Special Operations Division.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Woman Charged With Attempted Murder

WALDORF, Md. – On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted...
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Great Mills, Lexington Park men arrested for illegal firearm possession

On August 22, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) along with members of the Narcotics and Special Operations Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, on Jamarr Sherman Mackall, age 31 of Great Mills. Mackall was located inside […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Brandywine Woman Charged For Killing Boyfriend With A Car

BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a woman for striking and killing her boyfriend with a car on Saturday in Brandywine. The suspect is 38-year-old Udele Burno of Brandywine. The victim is 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke of Riverdale. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 8:45...
BRANDYWINE, MD

