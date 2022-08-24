NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow Calls For 'Urgent' Research Into Risks Of Regular Cannabis Use, Citing Effects On Brain Development

Read full article on original website
Medical Marijuana Training Sorely Lacking Among Physicians, They Want More According To Survey
A recent study, published in Cureus, a Journal of Medical Science, investigated how medical students perceived knowledge, beliefs and attitudes toward medical cannabis (MC). According to the study, physicians receive minimal training in medical school in understanding the uses of medicinal cannabis and rely primarily on anecdotal evidence. Background. The...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Is Ibogaine A Safe And Effective Treatment For Addictions?
By Santiago Federico Richetti via El Planteo. The consumption of substances of different types is inherent to human beings. Throughout history, individuals belonging to different cultures, societies, and civilizations have sought pleasurable sensations or comfort through them. The use of drugs does not represent a problem in itself as long as it is not abusive.
'Cannabis Companies Are Specifically Targeted By Criminals:' Prohibition, Lack Of Banking Pose Big Public Safety, Social Equity Issues
On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the U.S. Cannabis Council hosted a virtual briefing called "UNSAFE Banking & Cannabis: The Real-Life Impact on Public Safety and Social Equity," where speakers shared firsthand accounts of public safety and social equity challenges due to lack of banking access. Discrepancies between federal and state...
As DEA Withdraws In Psychedelics Battle Over DOI And DOC, Researchers Win - For Now
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is pulling back efforts to list certain hallucinogens as Schedule I substances after being challenged by scientists. “DOI and DOC are incredible tools for research, as well as mental and physical health,” Panacea Plant Sciences CEO David Heldreth told Marijuana Moment. Heldreth was referring...
[Video] What One Cannabis CEO Learned From Rep. David Joyce: Invite Lawmakers To Tour Your Marijuana Grow Operations
"A key takeaway from this session is that folks that have operations, whether that's a dispensary, a processing facility, a grow facility... How many of us have actively reached out to our congressmen or women and invited them on a tour?" This is one of the conclusions Trulieve Cannabis Corp...
CDC Warns 'Workers Under The Influence Of Marijuana Do Not Have The Skills Needed To Drive Safely'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is giving advice to businesses on how to develop marijuana policies, reported Marijuana Moment. The CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a research agency focused on the study of worker safety and health, issued a report that warns about the inherent risks of driving while under the influence of THC.
Additional Positive Results Revealed In Cocaine Addiction Treatment Through SciSparc-Clearmind Collaboration
SciSparc Ltd. SPRC recently announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0). These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their...
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
THC Is Beneficial For PTSD Treatment, New Study Reveals
New research has shown that low doses of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Published in Neuropharmacology earlier this month, the study revealed that the primary psychoactive component of cannabis could help with a range of emotional responses that are poorly modulated, especially in combination with cognitive reappraisal therapy, reported Forbes.
Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Important Biotech Catalysts For August 26, 2022 - EoD Summary. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Incyte’s INCY Pemazyre (pemigatinib), a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement. Incyte shares traded in a range of $71.38 to $72.98 on day volume of 1.25 million shares, closed regular trading session at $71.48.
