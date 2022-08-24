Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Oysterfest returns to Maplewood this September
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will return to its annual location, The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. In partnership with the township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event has raised more than $100,000 to support melanoma awareness, and provide essential funds for melanoma research and Maplewood–South Orange families in need.
Support Surges For 2-Year-Old NJ Boy Battling Leukemia
Support is on the rise for a two-year-old New Jersey boy battling a rare form of cancer. Justin Corino, of Bloomfield, is beginning his fight against T-cell leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing medical expenses. "Due to medical advances, we have high expectations that Justin will make...
wrnjradio.com
Fire destroys American Legion building in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A fire destroyed the Lake Hopatcong William H. Flatt Jr. American Legion Post 245 building in Jefferson Township Friday morning, according to Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen. Fire crews responded to the flames at the legion, located along Espanong Road, around 11:00 a.m....
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
Loved Ones Say Aching Goodbye To 6-Year-Old Waldwick Superhero
Cancer is its most ruthless when it snatches young innocents, steals their childhood and shatters the hearts of those who love them. It claimed another when loved ones said goodbye this week to Cole McKeon. He was all of six years old. “He will never be in pain again. He...
Newark gears up for Sunday's MTV Music Awards
MTV's highly-anticipated Video Music Awards are Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, and News 12's Kimberly Kravitz was on the scene previewing the star-studded event.
wrnjradio.com
St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
Classic car show returns with crowds, more than 400 vehicles (PHOTOS)
After being suspended for two years because of the pandemic, the 5th Annual Q104.3 Rock & Roll Classic Car Show was back with a vengeance on Saturday. Spectators braved the nearly 90-degree heat at the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater in Ridgefield to admire the more than 400 registered cars entered in this year’s competition. Radio personality Maria Milito provided a live broadcast at the event, hosted by the rock station and which featured a live band, beer garden, games, blow-up slides and numerous food trucks.
Nomahegan Park Playground in Cranford NJ
Step into the forests of Cranford and you’ll discover the Nomahegan Park Playground that seems to stretch into the trees. With multi-level metal towers and a rope bridge, it’s as if your kids can climb into the sky. This is definitely one of the taller playgrounds in New Jersey offering fun at every level.
Popular outdoor attraction in Red Bank, NJ will remain open this fall
The COVID-19 Pandemic was one of the worst years we've had in a while and we are still struggling with some of the after-effects. However, there is a small silver lining: there were a lot of new things that came out of the COVID-19 Pandemic!. People started working remotely, utilizing...
thepressgroup.net
Interim principal at Westwood Regional Middle School; no theater class at WRMS this year
WESTWOOD REGIONAL DISTRICT—Shelley LaForgia, principal at Westwood Regional Middle School, is passing that baton to an interim principal as she moves to a new role: director of personnel for the Westwood Regional School District, which serves families in Westwood and the Township of Washington. At the Aug. 25 district...
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
myveronanj.com
Athletic Department Shares Game-Time Rules
On Friday, August 26, Verona High School will host Morris Hills High School at 7 p.m. in our 1st football matchup of the season. For security reasons, we ask that fans of both teams adhere to the following procedures:. No bottles of any kind will be allowed inside the stadium....
Cookie Chain Replacing Shuttered Bergen Ice Cream Shop
A New York City cookie chain will be replacing a popular Bergen County ice cream shop that shuttered last month, BoozyBurbs reports. Chip City is slated to move into the Ridgewood storefront, previously occupied by Ice Cream by Mike. The ice creamery's last day in business was Sunday, Aug. 14.
bananatreenews.today
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
asumag.com
$241 million education campus opens in Passaic, N.J.
The Passaic (N.J.) school district has opened a $241 million Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. The 448,000-square-foot campus houses four schools, reports northjersey.com. The project broke ground in 2018 and has space for about 3,000 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The schools:. Abraham Lincoln School (pre-K program): 28 classrooms, three...
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
Football: No. 6 Irvington gets past Woodbridge (PHOTOS)
Junior running back Kyshir Desir scored on a 20-yard run to cap off a season-opening win for Irvington, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, as they held off Woodbridge 20-7 in Woodbridge.
NBC New York
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
