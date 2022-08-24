Read full article on original website
How are Syracuse football’s chances at winning the ACC?
The Syracuse Orange probably aren’t making a run at the conference title, but I’d assume you all expected that. That said, there’s always a chance for lightning to strike and we figured we’d have you all prepared to know exactly how likely (or unlikely) it will be to have Syracuse winning the ACC Championship Game.
Friday Feedback: Syracuse football alternate uniforms
We’re in the final week of the Syracuse Orange pre-season so before we get to season predictions and the normal game week previews we have another chance for your feedback. This week we’re talking Syracuse uniforms. Throwbacks?. Would you rather see Syracuse break out the 80s look from...
Syracuse football: Orange based fantasy football names
We know Syracuse Orange fans are also preparing for upcoming fantasy football drafts. If you’ve already drafted or your draft is approaching we’ve workshopped some potential Syracuse-adjacent team names for you to use. Bad Mother Tucker. Shrader and the Foot Clan. Duce for the Cuse. Szmyt Happens. Szmyt’s...
