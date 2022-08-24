ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

This Latin restaurant and bar is opening in a prime waterfront spot in downtown Miami

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Bayside just got a new Latin restaurant.

From the creators of the lively Kuba Cabana in CityPlace Doral comes Kuba on the Bay, a 2,000-square-foot restaurant at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami.

Guests, many of whom are likely to be part of the nearby cruise ship crowd, can sit indoors amid canvases painted by local artists or eat on the 1,750-square-foot waterfront patio and dine on raw bar offerings. Main dishes include carne con Papa, a braised prime eye round with salsa criolla and aji cachucha or the guava pollo barbacoa.

At the bar, inside a vintage Pontiac, specialty drinks include the signature Kuba-Rita, a margarita with a Corona beer tipped into it (the favorite drink of tourists everywhere, though we have it on good authority a local can drink this if they choose). There’s also the photogenic La Piña Loca, a piña colada that comes in a pineapple.

Kuba on the Bay isn’t the only Latin restaurant at Bayside these days. In 2021, the husband-and-wife team of Michelle Bernstein and David Martinez opened La Cañita , a seafood-focused, pan-Latin restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1gIm_0hTLV8HC00
La Piña Loca is a piña colada served in a pineapple at Kuba on the Bay.

Kuba on the Bay

Where: Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., R106, Miami

Opening: Aug. 26

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight daily

Reservations: OpenTable

More information: Kubamiami.com

Can Michelle Bernstein’s new restaurant bring locals to Bayside? These dishes might do it

