These NJ towns spend the least amount of their property tax bills on schools
The annual Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending issued by the state Department of Education shows local taxes accounted for 49.9% of schools' revenue in 2020-21. A year earlier, that share was higher, at 52.1%. That exact figure varies significantly by municipality as a result of state aid, which is distributed...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
One of the Oldest Cemeteries in New Jersey is Right in Toms River, NJ
It is a coincidence that we are talking about a cemetery as we get closer to Halloween, or is it? It does seem ironic though that we are discussing one of the oldest cemeteries in New Jersey, that's right here in Ocean County. This particular cemetery is located right in...
Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best
With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State. The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns...
Amazing Fundraiser in West Creek, NJ Looking To Kick Childhood Cancer To The Curb
Are you ready to get in shape, join a great cause, and help save lives?. Any time an event pops up in support of finding a cure for cancer regardless of what type, I can't help but want to get involved. After all, most of us either know someone who...
NJ shuts roller coaster at Six Flags after 19 injured during ride
JACKSON — A roller coaster that was shut for the season early last summer for safety reasons is closed again after 19 passengers were injured Thursday night. A Six Flags Great Adventures spokesman said five people were sent to a hospital after reporting back pain following a ride on the El Toro roller coaster.
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
Did Danny DeVito just settle NJ’s pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
Micah Ford’s Three Touchdowns Power Toms River North Past Washington Township
OCEAN CITY -- From a rough start to last season to a heartbreaking ending in the sectional final, Toms River North's football team knows all about adversity. There was no way the Mariners were going to let just a couple of bad plays stop them from starting 2022 with a victory.
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
12 Foods That Define New Jersey
From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. The Jersey Shore has many iconic stops, but these are the must-sees when you take a trip down the shore!
NJEA accused of censorship after NJ GOP ‘parody’ video taken down
A state lawmaker says New Jersey’s largest teachers’ union forcing the removal of a parody video just reinforces that they “will stop at nothing to censor differing opinions.”. Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio of Warren County slammed the New Jersey Education Association for having YouTube remove a...
Fake gas main break leads to theft of cash, jewelry from NJ house
GREENWICH (Gloucester) – A man wearing a mask and identifying himself as a state worker, complete with an identification badge, knocked on the door of a house at Broad and Harmony on Tuesday afternoon and told the resident that his "crew" had hit a gas main while digging. Township...
NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program
New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
New Jersey Hosting First Bring Your Own Cannabis Expo In Edison, NJ In 2022
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
Time to Shine: 2022 Ocean Township High School Football Preview
With an FBS recruit at quarterback headlining a group of 18 returning starters, the time is now for Ocean to dust itself off and get back to contending for championships. Following an 8-1 season in 2019, Ocean went 3-3 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then stumbled to a 2-8 record last season. Nearly the entire team returns this season and collectively they are ready to turn the corner.
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
How was this delicious, sweet treat voted the best snack in NJ?
Food and Wine Magazine is almost always very accurate when it comes to choosing what’s best in each state, but this time, I’m questioning their decision on the best snack in New Jersey. The website published its “best snack in every state” list basing it on a few...
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
