ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Education
Hamilton Township, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Academy#K12#Duberson School
105.7 The Hawk

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

12 Foods That Define New Jersey

From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. The Jersey Shore has many iconic stops, but these are the must-sees when you take a trip down the shore!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
105.7 The Hawk

NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program

New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Time to Shine: 2022 Ocean Township High School Football Preview

With an FBS recruit at quarterback headlining a group of 18 returning starters, the time is now for Ocean to dust itself off and get back to contending for championships. Following an 8-1 season in 2019, Ocean went 3-3 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then stumbled to a 2-8 record last season. Nearly the entire team returns this season and collectively they are ready to turn the corner.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy